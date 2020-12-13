Northern Ireland sees 13 coronavirus deaths reported in over weekend

The North’s Department of Health reported that there were 13 more Covid-19 deaths over Saturday and Sunday taking the toll since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland to 1,124.

There were nine deaths recorded on Saturday and four on Sunday. There were 60 deaths reported in the past seven days, which is just two fewer than the 62 in the previous week.

There were 476 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday and 483 on Sunday bringing the total of cases to 58,216.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 98 per cent in Northern Ireland. There are 407 patients receiving Covid-19 treatment in Northern Ireland hospitals with 29 in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.

A further three deaths and 248 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic by Department of Health on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Ireland currently has the lowest incidence in Europe and has protected against the significant mortality and severe illness that many European countries, as well as the United States, have experienced.

“Our younger generation led the way, with the incidence in the 19-24 year age group reduced from 432 per 100,000 population to 41 per 100,000 population. This is an enormous achievement.

“We all need to recognise how well our younger generation has reduced their contacts and helped to protect the whole population. We all now need to follow this example in the weeks ahead.

“We can do this by planning from now for Christmas to reduce our social contacts and limit our activities to those that are essential and most important to us.”