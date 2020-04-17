Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 deaths at least one third higher than reported

The number of coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland is at least one third higher than previously reported, it was confirmed on Friday.

Most of the additional recorded deaths happened in care homes and hospices.

New figures have revealed that while 118 Covid-19 deaths were recorded by the North’s public health agency (PHA) up to April 10th, a more accurate figure of coronavirus fatalities up to that date is 157.

The Northern Ireland statistics and research agency (NISRA) published new figures on Friday that show that at least 39 suspected Covid-19 deaths were not recorded in the PHA figures up to week ending Friday, April 10th.

The discrepancy, as explained by NISRA, is mainly down to suspected coronavirus deaths that occurred in Northern Ireland care homes and hospices but were not included in the PHA figures up to April 10th.

Of the 118 deaths recorded by the PHA up to April 10th the vast majority occurred in hospitals although a small number would have happened at home or in care homes.

Of the 157 deaths involving Covid-19 up to April 10th, 109 (69 per cent) occurred in hospital, 41 (26 per cent) occurred in care homes and hospices and seven (four per cent) occurred at private addresses, according to NISRA. The 41 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 23 separate establishments.

The NISRA weekly provisional death statistics, which are based on death registration information collected by the general register office in Northern Ireland, count all deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate by the doctor who certified the death, whether or not Covid-19 was the primary underlying cause of death.

NISRA also reported that for the previous five years the average number of deaths in Northern Ireland in week 14 – in this case the week ending April 10th - was 295, but that the number of deaths in the North in that week this year was 435.

This means that the number of deaths this year is 140 above the average number of deaths in Northern Ireland for the previous five years. This, according to NISRA, is also the trend for Britain.