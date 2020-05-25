Northern Ireland reports eight more Covid-19 fatalities

Eight more people have died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland bringing the total number of fatalities to 514, according to the latest figures from the North’s Department of Health.

The department also reported on Monday afternoon that 39 more people had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of confirmed cases in the North to 4,609.

So far 46,842 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.

The ages of all but one of those who died are known. Of that 513, 265 were men and 248 were women.

The deaths overwhelmingly are in the 60-plus age group – 343 of the deaths were in the group aged 80 and over; 148 in the 60-79 age group; 21 in the 40-59 group; and one in the 20-39 group.

The Belfast City Council area had the highest number of deaths at 158 while the 10 in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area was the lowest number.