Northern Ireland reports 97 new Covid-19 cases and one further death

The North’s Department of Health reported 97 new cases of Covid-19 and one further death related to the virus on Wednesday.

The latest figures come as Northern Ireland’s Health Minister visited a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Craigavon.

Robert Swann met with people involved in helping to continue the delivery of the North’s vaccination programme at the South Lake Leisure Centre in the town.

📹Health Minister visited the @SouthernHSCT vaccination centre at South Lake Leisure Centre today and urges all those over 40 to book their vaccine slot as soon as they can.



Book now ➡️ https://t.co/fY4XMGWLw9 pic.twitter.com/yy48mndf1T — Department of Health (@healthdpt) April 14, 2021

On Saturday, the North passed 1 million administered doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

“As we slowly and cautiously start to lift the restrictions that have become part of our lives there is no doubt there is much to be optimistic about. The success of our vaccination programme is down to the professionalism and dedication of all those across our HSC system, many of whom will have seen first hand the devastation that Covid-19 has brought to families across Northern Ireland, ” Mr Swann said.

“The vaccination programme continues at pace and I again would urge anyone who is over 40 and who still hasn’t booked a slot to please do so, this vaccine protects us and those close to you. I am looking forward to getting my second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine knowing the full protection that this will bring.”

Mr Swann added: “It has been a privilege to visit the Trust vaccination centres and to see the work being done by the vaccination teams. It is testament to them that we have now administered over 1 million vaccines and over 838,000 people in Northern Ireland have now received a Covid-19 vaccine.”