Northern Ireland reports 22 more deaths and 905 new Covid-19 cases

A further 22 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, according to the latest data released on Wednesday by the North’s Department of Health. It brings the total number of fatalities to 1,671.

A total of 905 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the North in the last 24 hours.

Hospitals in Northern Ireland were operating at 96 per cent capacity on Wednesday, with 832 people with coronavirus receiving hospital treatment and 67 in intensive care.

Meanwhile teaching unions told MLAs on the Stormont education committee on Wednesday that prioritising the vaccination of teachers would allow schools to reopen sooner.

“We are calling for all teachers and education staff to be prioritised for the coronavirus vaccine, we believe this measure will save lives but it will also help get children back to school safer and sooner than we would otherwise,” said Justin McCamphill from the NASUWT union.

Schools in Northern Ireland are currently closed to all but vulnerable children and the children of key workers, but special schools remain open.

Mr McCamphill told MLAs that teachers were at greater risk of contracting the virus than the average member of the public, and this risk was heightened for staff at special schools.

“It is right and proper that teachers in special schools are treated in the same way as all those who work within health and social care as they are putting themselves at high risk for the greater good and to ensure that vulnerable young people have respite,” said Mr McCamphill.

“If we prioritise the vaccine everyone within education will be back at work quicker and more safely,” he said.

