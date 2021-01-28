Northern Ireland reports 13 more deaths as number on ventilators rises

The North’s Department of Health in its daily Covid-19 bulletin on Thursday reported 13 more coronavirus deaths, taking Northern Ireland’s death toll from the pandemic to 1,792.

There were also 592 new positive cases of Covid-19 reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the North since the outbreak of the pandemic to 102,410.

In the past seven days there were 89 Covid-19 deaths in the North, which compares with 141 such deaths in the previous week.

There was a slight decrease in the number of patients receiving coronavirus treatment in Northern Ireland’s hospitals. Seven days ago 786 patients with Covid-19 were being treated; the figure is now 768. Hospital bed occupancy is at 92 per cent.

Intensive care units, however, remain very busy. A week ago 70 patients in the North were receiving intensive care treatment for Covid-19; the figure now is 67. A week ago 58 Covid-19 patients were on ventilators; now that figure has risen to 67.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Executive, which was meeting on Thursday afternoon, was expected to sign off on a proposal from Minister for Education Peter Weir to keep most schools closed until March 8th. Schools had been due to reopen in mid-February.

Special schools are expected to continue to remain open during the lockdown.