Northern Ireland records 669 new Covid-19 cases

A further 669 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, taking the total in the North to 15,359.

One more death from Covid-19 was recorded, bringing the total to 585 since the beginning of the pandemic, the North’s department of health said.

In the past seven days there were 4,005 virus cases in the North. Over that period there were 962 cases in the Belfast City Council area and 876 cases in Derry and Strabane where more stringent Covid-19 conditions apply.

Currently, there are 67 patients being treated for the virus in Northern Ireland hospitals, with 13 of them in intensive care units and eight on ventilators.