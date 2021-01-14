Northern Ireland records 16 more deaths from Covid-19

The North’s health department has reported 16 more Covid-19 deaths taking the Northern Ireland death toll to 1,533.

In its daily afternoon bulletin on Thursday, the department also recorded 973 new confirmed cases of coronavirus bringing the total since the outbreak of the pandemic to 92,782.

There were 105 Covid deaths in the past week compared to the 89 deaths in the previous seven days.

Hospital bed occupancy in the North is now at 96 per cent.

There are 850 people receiving Covid-19 treatment in Northern Ireland hospitals – a drop of 19 on the figures for the previous day – with 58 in intensive care and 44 on ventilators.