Northern Ireland moves step closer to direct rule from Westminster

Northern Ireland appeared to move a step closer to direct rule from Westminster on Wednesday after the Northern Secretary said the DUP and Sinn Féin had not been able to break the deadlock on restoring powersharing.

James Brokenshire said that in the absence of an Executive being established he had to begin moves to introduce a budget at Westminster.

He also said he would be seeking “independent advice” on what to do about Assembly members continuing to receive their pay. Last month he said he was considering new laws on the issue of salaries — £49,500 a year, or about £41,250 in the months since Stormont shut.

Northern Irish politics has largely been stalled since the late Sinn Féin deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigned in January at the height of the controversy over the botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, leading to the collapse of the devolved government. Elections were held in March but a new Assembly has not yet got up and running.

Sinn Féin has repeatedly stated that moving a budget at Westminster would mean this phase of the talks had concluded.

However, party president Gerry Adams did not rule out continuing engagement with the DUP. He said the failure of the talks could clearly be seen as the responsibility “of the DUP and the British government”.

‘Endless talks’

Sinn Féin’s Northern leader Michelle O’Neill said she would continue to engage with “all of the other parties and indeed the two governments”.

“The issue of the delivery of rights is not going to go away. That needs to be resolved in order to establish the Executive,” she said. “Endless talks without conclusion are not sustainable.”

Rights issues, she added, included Irish language rights, same sex marriage, the holding of outstanding Troubles-related inquests and a bill of rights for Northern Ireland.

Asked if he believed the DUP was serious about reaching agreement, Mr Adams said he did not want to answer that question “as we still have a responsibility if there is to be a future devolved administration in this part of the island to do business with all of the other parties”.

Mr Brokenshire said he had hoped to be in a position to introduce legislation at Westminster this week to reinstate the Executive but this was not possible due to the failure of the talks.

He said it was “now very unlikely that an Executive will be in place within a timetable to pass a budget by the end of November which is the point at which we and the Northern Ireland Civil Service assess that Northern Ireland will begin to run out of resources”.

“No government could simply stand by and allow that to happen,” added Mr Brokenshire.

‘Unlikely event’

He insisted that passing a budget did not mean a return to British direct rule, arguing that the budget that would be implemented would be the work of Northern Irish civil servants. He said he would be willing to withdraw the budget bill in the “unlikely event” an Executive was in a position to pass a budget bill by the end of November.

Mr Brokenshire said the British and Irish governments would continue to work together to support the DUP and Sinn Féin to reach a deal. “But in the end it is only the parties themselves that can reach that agreement.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he acknowledged that Mr Brokenshire took his budget decision with the “utmost reluctance”.

“Both governments share the view that it is regrettable and deeply concerning that, eight months after the last Assembly election, a power-sharing Executive is not in place to make the necessary decisions, including on budgetary issues, for Northern Ireland,” he said.

Mr Brokenshire said the issues that caused the deadlock “particularly those on language and culture go to the heart of the divisions in society here in Northern Ireland and so agreement on them was always going to be very challenging”.