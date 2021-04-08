Northern Ireland Executive calls for end to ‘deplorable’ street violence

Ministers have jointly condemned “deplorable” ongoing violence in Northern Ireland and called for an end to violent protests.

In a joint statement after a special meeting of the powersharing Executive on Thursday, the Executive said it was “gravely concerned” by the ongoing violence.

“Attacks on police officers, public services and communities are deplorable and they must stop,” the statement said.

“Destruction, violence and the threat of violence are completely unacceptable and unjustifiable, no matter what concerns may exist in communities.

“Those who would seek to use and abuse our children and young people to carry out these attacks have no place in our society.”

Ministers said they were “all united in our support for law and order and we collectively state our support for policing and for the police officers who have been putting themselves in harm’s way to protect others.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it was a “miracle” no one has been killed so far.

She said rioting at a sectarian flashpoint in west Belfast was “a very dangerous escalation of events”.

She was speaking just after the Executive was briefed by PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne on the violence in Belfast, Derry and Tyrone which has raged for over a week, in which he confirmed 55 police officers have been injured.

Ms O’Neill said “nobody can fail to be alarmed by the fact” that some of the rioters are “children as young as 13”.

I have spoken with the Chief Constable as he briefs political parties. Thoughts are particularly with those officers injured by the unjustified & unjustifiable violence of recent days.Those responsible must be subject to the full rigour of the law.All must be equal under the law. — Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@DUPleader) April 8, 2021

“It is not right, it is dangerous, it is unacceptable and it is a miracle that as we stand here today that no one has been killed,” she told the Stormont Assembly which was recalled for an emergency session on Thursday.

The wreckage of a bus on fire on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

On Wednesday night a bus was hijacked and set on fire, a press photographer was assaulted and there were clashes between loyalists and nationalists at peace line street that links the Shankill Road with the Springfield Road in west Belfast.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said several hundred people gathered at the Lanark Way peace wall gates in west Belfast, which escalated to “significant disorder”.

He said multiple petrol bombs and missiles, including fireworks and heavy masonry, were thrown and it is “clear there was a degree of organisation” of the violence.

Ms O’Neill urged those who she said were organising young people to engage in violence to stop.

“We all know where that influence is coming from,” she said.

“It is coming from illegal loyalist paramilitaries and criminal elements that are orchestrating this violence while they stand back and send youngsters out to do their bidding.

“These people are no role models for our youth. They are outdated, they are antiquated and they are caught in a time warp which has no bearing on where the vast majority of people across this society now are or where they want to be.

“They are holding back their own people and holding back their own community.”

First Minister Arlene Foster, appearing by video link, told the Assembly that scenes of violence across the region are “totally unacceptable”.

“There can be no place in our society for violence or the threat of violence and it must stop,” she added.

“Injuries to front line officers, victims terrorised, damage to people’s property, the harm to Northern Ireland’s image, in this our centenary year, has taken us backward.

“No brick, no bottle, no petrol bomb thrown has achieved or can ever achieve anything but destruction, harm and fear.”

Foster said the North was indebted to police officers standing “between order and those who prefer anarchy”.

Billy Hutchinson, leader of the Progressive Unionist Party, which has links to the Ulster Volunteer Force, said he had “no evidence” that the violence was being orchestrated by paramilitaries.

“If one person from a paramilitary organisation is in the middle of that, does it mean it is all paramilitaries,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Mr Hutchinson said mothers could be seen taking their children away from the riots. Other scenes show adults cheering on youngsters charging towards flash points.

Mr Hutchinson said he did not want young people involved in “any type of violence” but to wait for an opportunity for peaceful protest.

“I don’t want the young people taking on the problems of my generation, because they are not theirs,” he said.