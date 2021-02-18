Northern Ireland Covid-19 lockdown extended to April 1st

The Stormont Executive has agreed to extend Northern Ireland’s current lockdown to April 1st

However, primary school pupils in year groups P1 to P3 will return to classes on March 8th, according to the PA news agency.

A further six people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health reported on Thursday.

It brings the total number of fatalities to 2,021.

An additional 342 people tested positive for the virus.

In the North’s hospitals 418 patients with coronavirus are receiving treatment, with 51 in intensive care.