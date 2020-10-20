Northern Ireland beginning to see reduction in rate of increase of Covid-19

Northern Ireland which has the highest rate of Covid-19 infection on these islands is beginning to see a slowing down in the rate of increase of the virus, it was reported on Tuesday.

The added restrictions that are operating in the Derry and Strabane area, which is experiencing the highest incidence of the virus in Northern Ireland, are also beginning to have an impact, it was further stated.

The North’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser, Professor Ian Young also indicated that if that trend continues Northern Ireland will not have to move to the same level of restrictions as in the Republic.

“What we are beginning to see is a slowing of the rate of increase, which is a positive sign,” said Prof Young.

Dr McBride said there was no evidence, as DUP agriculture Minister Edwin Poots had stated, that there was a higher transmission of the virus – at a rate of six to one – in nationalist than in unionist areas.

“At no stage would we have either publicly or privately suggested that there is a link between the transmission rates of Covid-19 and people’s political affiliation or religion. There is no such evidence,” he said.

The latest daily figures published by the North’s health department on Tuesday afternoon continues to show high rates of the virus in Northern Ireland notwithstanding the relatively positive medical and scientific news.

New cases

The department recorded 913 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total to 28,953, with 6,850 cases occurring in the past seven days. There were three more deaths, bringing the total to 624.

There are 286 Covid patients in Northern Ireland hospitals, 29 in intensive care units and 25 of them on ventilators.

In the past week Northern Ireland has been recording close to 1,000 cases of coronavirus per day. And while the Republic has been experiencing similar daily figures the population in the South is two and a half times that of the North.

Northern Ireland is also way ahead of England, Scotland and Wales in terms of infection. Cases per 100,000 over the past seven days in the North was 364 while Monday’s seven-day figure for England was 159 per 100,000, 148 in Scotland and 141 in Wales.

Last week the North moved to a four-week shutdown of much of the hospitality sector and the closure of schools for two weeks in an effort to curb the spread of the disease. Derry and Strabane already was in heavier lockdown since the start of October.

Prof Young said that not only was there a sign of a general slowing of the rate of increase of the virus but that in Derry and Strabane there were indications of a steady “decline in cases”.

Enhanced restrictions

Derry and Strabane over the past seven days saw 718 cases of the virus per 100,000 of population. A week ago it was 970 cases per 100,000.

That decline aligned with the enhanced restrictions that were introduced in the Derry area, he added.

“What we are seeing is that those measures have had a significant impact,” he said.

Dr McBride said it was expected that in this second wave of the virus there would be relatively fewer deaths compared to the early stages of the pandemic. “That’s because generally our experience of treating Covid is much improved.”

Dr McBride and Prof Young said the overall restrictions were designed to get the R-rate – the level of transmission of the virus – down below one. It is now between 1.4 and 1.8.

Dr McBride indicated that there was confidence that the new restrictions imposed last week would have that effect and that Northern Ireland would not need to bring in measures as strict as those in the South.

“I think that certainly from our modelling we are confident that the decisions made by the Executive are hard enough and long enough to suppress R below one. And once we get R below one we will see the number of cases beginning to fall,” he said.

Dr McBride stressed, however, that the community must adhere to the Covid rules.

He said there were “extraordinary pressures” on the health service and that a reduction in transmission would give the service an “opportunity to regroup”.

“This is a period that we must make the best use of.”