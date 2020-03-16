Northern Ireland appears primed to ramp up response to Covid-19

Northern Ireland appeared primed to escalate its response to the coronavirus emergency in light of British prime minister Boris Johnson’s call for “drastic action” to tackle the “fast growth” of Covid-19.

Mr Johnson’s statement on Monday evening that all people in the UK should avoid pubs, clubs and theatres, stop all non-essential contact and travel, and work from home if they can is expected to at least prompt a similar response in Northern Ireland.

On Monday evening seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland bringing the number of cases to 52.

As elsewhere, the social and economic impact of Covid-19 continues to bite in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Executive met last night to consider its continuing response to the crisis. Sinn Féin finance Minister Conor Murphy said earlier on Monday that he hoped to be in a position to provide some supports for businesses badly affected by the emergency.

The DUP economy Minister Diane Dodds told the Northern Assembly that the tourism industry was being particularly badly hit and that 3,000 such concerns could go out of business if there were no help.

“Hotels and restaurants are seeing a sharp fall of occupancy levels. Booking. com forward bookings are down 80 per cent. Titanic Belfast is experiencing a 50 per cent drop in visitor numbers,” she said.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster met First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill on Monday. So far there has been no official instruction for pubs and restaurants to close although a number have closed down voluntarily.

Said Mr O’Neill, “We have made it clear that if there is any decision by the government to close businesses in the hospitality sector, that it must be done with a financial package that allows our staff to put food on their tables and that they have jobs to return to.”

And while Mr Johnson did not specify closing schools and universities, as has happened in the South, his call for “drastic action” seemed to imply that such a response would happen soon.

Nonetheless, the DUP education Minister Peter Weir continued to resist calls to close schools and universities and has insisted he won’t be swayed by social media.

While Sinn Féin, the SDLP and the Catholic primate Archbishop Eamon Martin have called for schools to shut, Mr Weir said earlier on Monday that now is not the time for such action while acknowledging at some point they must close.

In the face of increasing criticism, and of some schools taking unilateral action and closing down, Mr Weir wrote to school principals on Monday to say he would “not be giving weight to popular opinion on social media as regards Covid-19”.

Mr Weir said it was likely that at some point in the future he would have to close schools. He added that the ramifications “of parents being removed from their current jobs and instead staying home” would be very significant.

“Some of these will be doctors, nurses, police officers, paramedics and fire fighters, the very people we need at this key moment in time to complete the mission critical contingency planning for the weeks and months ahead,” he said.

One of those critical of the British government’s attitude to coronavirus was public health specialist Dr Gabriel Scally, honorary professor of public health in Bristol University.

Speaking on Monday before Mr Johnson’s statement, he described the UK’s policy on Covid-19 as “way out of line” with the rest of Europe and advice from the World Health Organisation.

He said, “I think it’s dangerous. Their view really is let this fire burn and they will try and damp it down where they can and spread it out over a period of time. But we know from elsewhere in the world that if countries and communities act fast, this can be kept under control and knocked back.”

Meanwhile, Queen’s University Belfast has announced it will cease face-to-face lectures from Wednesday and instead run such classes online. It is expected that Ulster University will take similar action.

And amid calls for the courts to close in Northern Ireland the North’s lord chief justice Sir Declan Morgan said no new jury trials would begin until further notice. Jury cases already in train would continue, he said.