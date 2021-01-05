Northern Executive to impose more restriction to curb ‘huge spike’ in Covid-19 cases

The Northern Executive is meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss imposing further restrictions to try to address what First Minister Arlene Foster has described as a “huge spike” in the number of coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland.

On Tuesday afternoon in its daily bulletin the North’s health department reported 18 more Covid-19 deaths and 1,378 new positive cases of the virus. There were 12,487 confirmed cases in the past week.

The North’s death toll now stands at 1,384 while there have been 81,251 cases of the virus recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 101 per cent. There are 577 patients in hospital receiving Covid-19 treatment with 45 in intensive care and 34 on ventilators.

Against these increased health pressures Northern Executive Ministers were meeting to assess how to tackle the escalation in the incidence of Covid-19 cases.

Lockdown

The North already is in a six-week lockdown that began on St Stephen’s Day. It applies to the hospitality, retail and leisure sectors while organised sport, apart from elite sport, also is banned.

Ministers are now planning to extend those restrictions with a number of new measures including making the “stay at home” advice legally enforceable”.

Exemptions are expected for people who must travel to work or attend medical appointments and for shopping and exercise.

Most schooling is expected to be done remotely with the majority of pupils learning from home well into February.

Again it is expected that special schools will remain open and that children of key workers and “vulnerable” children will be permitted to attend school.

It was also understood that the primary school transfer tests scheduled to begin on Saturday would be postponed or cancelled by the DUP Minister for Education Peter Weir.

Operated

These are operated by the majority of second-level grammar schools in Northern Ireland to determine which pupils they will accept for enrolment. They replaced the old Eleven Plus transfer tests.

In 2002 the then Minister for Education, the late Martin McGuinness, announced that he was abolishing academic selection.

While the last Eleven Plus tests were held in 2008 grammar schools initiated their own selection tests which are operated by two companies, the Association for Quality Education (AQE) and the Post Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC).

Ahead of the Executive meeting on Tuesday afternoon both companies preempted the expected statement from Mr Weir by announcing that these tests now would not be held. It will take some time to determine whether that will be a postponement or a full cancellation of the tests for 2021.

The Sinn Féin education spokeswoman Karen Mullan said the move by companies to “cancel controversial transfer tests planned for the next three weeks” was the correct one.

“We now need to see these unfair and unnecessary tests ended for good,” she said.

Ministers also are considering imposing travel restrictions and possibly closing churches, which currently are open for prayer and Sunday services.

Meanwhile, the Executive is due to receive £127 million from the British treasury for grants to support businesses forced to close due to the lockdown.