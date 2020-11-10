Northern Executive divided over coronavirus lockdown extension

The Northern Executive was meeting late on Tuesday night in another effort to break the deadlock over whether and how to extend the current four-week coronavirus lockdown in Northern Ireland.

On a day when the North’s Covid-19 death toll passed 800, Ministers were caught in an impasse over whether to prolong the restrictions beyond Friday, when the current lockdown was due to end.

After what some sources described as angry exchanges at the Executive meeting, a proposal to extend the lockdown by two weeks was rejected when DUP Ministers imposed their effective veto.

That proposal, the sources said, was put by Minister for Health Robin Swann, of the Ulster Unionist Party, on the advice of chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and the chief scientific adviser Prof Ian Young.

The Executive also failed to reach a decision in meetings on Monday.

On Tuesday night the Executive adjourned for a period and then reconvened to consider proposals from DUP Minister for the Economy Diane Dodds.

Her proposals, sources said, included allowing cafes and restaurants to open from Friday but without serving alcohol, and also for hairdressers and beauticians to get back to business from Friday.

Also from that date hotels would be able to serve food and alcohol to residents but licensed premises would stay shut until November 27th.

Bed occupancy

On Tuesday the Department of Health reported 11 more coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland, taking the total to 802. There were also 514 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 43,902.

There are now 420 patients receiving treatment for Covid-19 in Northern Irish hospitals, with 50 in intensive care units and 39 on ventilators. The hospital bed occupancy rate in the North is at 99 per cent.

The overall seven-day Covid figure for Northern Ireland has dropped to 199 cases per 100,000 of population.

The highest incidence continues to be in mid-Ulster, with 260 cases per 100,000 followed by Derry and Strabane with 248 cases, Causeway Coast and Glens with 244 cases, and Belfast with 206 cases.

The Department of Health said on Tuesday that by early April Northern Ireland could receive about 570,000 doses of the new coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, if it passes future trials.

As two jabs are necessary, this would allow about 235,000 people to be inoculated against the disease.

A statement from the department read: “The vaccine will be split using the Barnett formula, so for the first 20 million doses which are scheduled to be in the UK by the end of March 2021, Northern Ireland would receive roughly 570,000 doses. “This is very good news.”

The statement noted the vaccine still needed to officially pass stage three mass-testing trials and then receive official authorisation before it can be used in the UK. Minister for Health Robin Swann has cautioned the public not to “let down their guard” despite progress towards mass vaccination in 2021.

He said it would probably be well into 2021 before a vaccine would be generally available to the population – not least because mass global vaccination is a huge logistical challenge. Those most at risk could receive it by the end of the year.