North talks set to resume as Brokenshire extends deadline

Sinn Féin and the DUP are set to resume crisis talks at Stormont on Tuesday after being granted extra time by Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire to try and restore the powersharing government.

The parties failed to reach a deal on Monday night to break the political deadlock, missing another deadline set by Mr Brokenshire.

They had been warned by the Northern Ireland Secretary that they had until Monday to produce a written agreement or he would be forced to legislate for a budget for the region at Westminster.

Although no agreement was reached on Monday night, Mr Brokenshire said that the parties had made progress and he was therefore going to defer his decision to legislate for a budget.

In a statement he said: “The parties have made further progress during the course of today. They are making certain additional requests of the UK Government which we need to consider.

“In the light of this, I believe it is right to defer the assessment on whether to introduce legislation to Parliament this week to enable an Executive to be formed.

“The parties will recommence talks in the morning (Tuesday) and I will reassess the position (on Tuesday) night.”

The Northern Ireland Executive collapsed in January and the region has been without a powersharing government since then.

Despite endless rounds of discussions, a deal to restore power sharing has proved elusive, with the introduction of an Irish language act seen as the main issue.

Mr Brokenshire and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney were in Belfast on Monday to try and help find a breakthrough to the political deadlock.

Sinn Féin’s Gerry Adams and Mary Lou McDonald also joined their party’s negotiating team at Stormont.

The parties remained at Stormont until 9pm attempting to find a way forward.

The DUP has said it will not accept “a bad agreement cobbled together to suddenly suit the timetables of others” and called for Mr Brokenshire to set a budget.

A DUP spokesman said it wanted to see an Executive set up and warned that Sinn Féin “will have to realise that an agreement will only be possible when they drop red line demands”.

“We will continue our discussions on the basis we believe devolution is best for Northern Ireland. Given Sinn Féin have dragged their feet over the last 10 months the Secretary of State should bring forward a budget to bring a measure of good government to Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy said a deal can be done but it “needs to be a deal for all in our society and not just for the political leaderships of unionism”.

