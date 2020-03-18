North’s teachers call for clarity on school closures

The North’s five teaching unions have “implored” First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill to set a date for school closures in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC) on behalf of the unions urged the DUP and Sinn Féin leaders to take “urgent action” to address “increasing concern around the safety of pupils and school staff” in face of the coronavirus emergency.

The letter also was copied to DUP Minister of Education Peter Weir who so far has advised schools should remain open unless otherwise advised.

“We are concerned that this recommendation is now in violation of the prime minister’s direction to avoid non-essential contact with others to curb coronavirus,” they wrote.

The letter was issued as a primary school in Co Derry with a suspected case of Covid-19 complained that the education department had denied it permission to close down.

Brian Guthrie, headmaster of Ebrington Primary and Nursery School in Derry, wrote to parents on Tuesday saying a pupil had got ill over the weekend with a suspected case of coronavirus, although he had not been tested.

He applied for permission for two exceptional closure days on Thursday and Friday but had “been unsuccessful and these have been denied”.

Mr Guthrie said there would be a thorough clean of the school today and that the school would open again on Thursday.

He said to parents, “I totally understand and respect your decision to protect your children and families. You should therefore do what you feel is right for your own individual circumstances.”

The NITC in its letter to Ms Foster and Ms O’Neill said that “a clear communication to parents from the government must be made to allay fears and ensure that punitive sanctions in the event of parents withdrawing their children from school are not imposed.

“In the interest of safety of school staff, teachers, principals and pupils we implore you to act immediately,” the council added.

The NITC also queried why, when many public facilities had closed and people were advised to work from home, were schools advised to remain open in Northern Ireland.

The teachers unions added: “We call on you to bring an end to this uncertainty by announcing the date for school closures.”