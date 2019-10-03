North’s strict abortion laws breach UK human rights, Belfast court rules

Northern Ireland’s strict abortion laws breach the UK’s human rights commitments, the High Court in Belfast has ruled.

Sarah Ewart was applying for a judicial review, seeking a declaration of incompatibility with human rights law in cases of fatal foetal abnormalities in relation to Northern Ireland’s restrictive abortion laws.

Five years ago, Ms Ewart travelled from Northern Ireland for a termination in England after a 20-week scan revealed her baby had anencephaly, which meant its brain and skull had not developed and it would either die before being born or shortly afterwards.

Abortions in Northern Ireland are illegal in all but exceptional medical and mental health circumstances.

Ms Ewart said: “It is a massive emotional relief. This has not been an easy journey.”

She added: “It is a massive victory. It has been a massive stress emotionally on the family but six years later let’s enjoy today.”

Personal testimony

Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan said Sarah Ewart, who took the case, was a victim.

“Her personal testimony is compelling,” she said.

The judge said she would follow a previous Supreme Court ruling on the issue.

“The decision on the substantive capabilities issue was intended to have persuasive effect,” she added.

“She has had to modify her behaviour in that she could not have medical treatment in Northern Ireland due to the risk of criminal prosecution. “She may be actively affected in the future. “In my view her personal testimony is not disputed.”

The judge followed the ruling of the Supreme Court that abortion law in Northern Ireland was incompatible with Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

She said Ms Ewart had legal standing to challenge the law.

The judge will hear further submissions before deciding what action to take.

She said Ms Ewart had been affected by the current law.

The Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission has welcomed the decision of the court.

“We would like to commend Sarah’s braveness in taking forward this legal challenge.

“We are delighted at this step forward today and the potential wider impact it will have in the future for women and girls in Northern Ireland.” – PA