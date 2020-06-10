North’s health Minister rejects Sinn Féin claim lockdown was due to austerity

The North’s health Minister Robin Swann has rejected an assertion by Sinn Féin finance Minister Conor Murphy that the reason Northern Ireland went into lockdown was because of under-resourcing of the North’s health service.

Mr Murphy claimed on Wednesday morning that lockdown would not have been necessary in Northern Ireland but for British government austerity.

“If we had a very robust health service which was well resourced then it would have been fit to cope with the pandemic,” said Mr Murphy.

“The reason we had to go into lockdown, and people should understand this, is because the health service has been under-resourced through austerity cuts for many, many years,” he told BBC Radio Ulster Good Morning Ulster programme.

“The fact that we had to go into lockdown is because our health service has suffered from decades of under-investment,” he added.

Mr Murphy said the North’s health service was still suffering from “nine years of austerity”.

His comments however prompted a swift response from health Minister Mr Swann who went on the Nolan programme directly after Good Morning Ulster to reject Mr Murphy’s claim.

Mr Swann, who at the outset of crisis was criticised by Sinn Féin for his handling of coronavirus, said he took “exception” to the comments.

“We had to go into lockdown because that was how the rest of the world, that was how Europe, was managing Covid-19,” said the Minister.

“It wasn’t because our health service wasn’t fit to cope; no health service was fit to cope with what we saw,” he added.

Mr Swann said he agreed with Mr Murphy that the health service was under-resourced but that wasn’t the reason Northern Ireland went into lockdown.

“The reason we went into lockdown was how we were going to manage the spread of Covid-19. That was the method that was used across the world,” he said.

“It wasn’t because our health service wasn’t fit for purpose that we went into lockdown. That was how every other country across Europe, that’s how the Republic of Ireland, how Korea, how Taiwan – all those good models that are held up to me – managed Covid-19.”

The Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister said “Sinn Féin’s anti-British political agenda never rests”.

“Hence, today’s preposterous claim by Murphy that austerity necessitated lockdown. Next, it will be that every job now lost is down to the wicked Brits,” he added.

“Sinn Féin was the chief cheerleader for lockdown, agitating for more and urging anger in response to delay,” said Mr Allister.

He added, “Everyone knows lockdown was to stop the spread of the virus – clearly Murphy thinks he knew better than the medical advice his Executive was receiving.

“This absurd and ridiculous outburst from the man who boasted of a non-existing PPE order with Dublin, demonstrates the dysfunctionality that continues to hallmark the Executive.”