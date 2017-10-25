North’s abortion law should be decided by politicians not courts, AG says

Northern Ireland’s abortion law should be determined by its politicians and not by the courts, the North’s attorney general John Larkin QC has told the supreme court in London.

Mr Larkin was responding to an application by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) which argues that criminalisation of abortion in the case of rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormality is incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

“There seems little doubt that the debate about what the law on abortion in Northern Ireland should be will continue. Litigation may be apt for resolving concrete disputes, but it is inapt for the resolution of larger societal questions,” Mr Larkin told a panel of five judges.

He said there was nothing in the ECHR which required a change in the law, which he defended as striking a proportionate balance between the protection of the rights of women and unborn children.

“The criminal law in Northern Ireland is a matter for the democratic judgment of the Northern Ireland legislature,” he said.

Mr Larkin said that, unlike the Eighth Amendment to the Irish Constitution, the law in Northern Ireland was not based on equality between the unborn child and its mother.

Instead, where the interests of the mother’s life or long term health are in jeopardy, the life of the mother is preferred.

The attorney general defended the lack of an exception in the case of serious foetal abnormality, rape and incest, arguing that the life of child who is capable of living even a short time is as worthy of protection as any other.

“There are many good reasons why one might wish that Joseph Goebbels had not lived. That he had a club foot isn’t or shouldn’t be one of them.

“The severely disabled, including those so disabled that as unborn children it is believed they will die shortly after birth are as entitled to life as unborn children who are regarded as normal or perfect.

“The unborn child whose father is a moral philosopher doesn’t have a greater right to life than she whose father is a rapist,” he said.

The court heard about the case of a 15 year-old girl, identified only as JR76, whose mother has been prosecuted for procuring abortion pills online and could face up to 10 years in prison.

Nathalie Lieven QC said that the state had not only failed to protect the girl from suffering but had made it worse. “Her suffering from being pregnant has been massively, unbelievably exacerbated by the fact that her mother is being prosecuted by the state. That isn’t a positive obligation to be nice to her, it’s a negative obligation not to prosecute her mother when she seeks the medical care she needs,” she said.

Britain’s 1967 Abortion Act does not extend to Northern Ireland, where abortion is illegal except where a woman’s life is at risk or there is a permanent or serious danger to her mental or physical health.

The NIHRC claims the North’s abortion law discriminates against women and girls on the grounds of their sex and was an unjustified breach of their right to personal autonomy and is in breach of Article 3 of the ECHR, which forbids torture and “inhuman or degrading” treatment or punishment.

The hearing will continue on Thursday.