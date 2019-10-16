North Dublin primary school substantially damaged in fire

A fire has substantially damaged a primary school in Artane, north Dublin which will remain closed for the forseeable future.

Six units from Dublin Fire Brigade are fighting the blaze at Scoil Chaitríona Cailíní on Mask Avenue.

A turntable ladder, emergency tender and foam unit are also at the scene.

There was extensive damage to the top floor with serious water damage on the ground floor of the building.

One local resident was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and locals have been warned to keep their windows closed.

Dublin Fire Brigade on the scene of a major fire at Scoil Chaitríona Cailíní, which is located off the Malahide Road near Mask Avenue Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos.

Local councillor Alison Gilliland, who visited the scene, said the damage to the senior school is substantial.

“The whole top floor is completely gone and the water on the bottom floor is ankle deep,” she said.

We've made good progress at the fire, we now have 5 pumps, a turntable ladder, emergency tender and foam unit on scene. 1st 999 call at 0610 #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/lecqvznL7a — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 16, 2019

“The school hall has survived, but it doesn’t look good for the rest. The principal (Imelda Whelan) and the pupils are devastated.”

Cllr Gilliland, who is also a union representative for the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said the school hall and junior school, which caters for junior infants up to second class, have been saved.

Eleven classes will now have to be relocated. She believes there is sufficient capacity locally to cater for the students.

“ That’s the key priority for the principal at the moment to get things back to as close to normal as possible,” she said.

Scoil Chaitríona Cailíní has just over 200 pupils. It was founded in 1960 and caters for girls from second to six class.

The alarm was raised at 6.10am .

Dublin Fire Brigade has closed off the area and there are still traffic restrictions in the area.

The school authorities have attempted to contact all families to let them know that the school will not be open today.

The school and local representatives will work with other schools in the area if necessary to find alternative accommodation for pupils.

Third Officer with Dublin Fire Brigade, Barbara Cahill told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that there has been substantial damage to the senior school section.

She urged members of the community to keep their windows and doors closed and asked any one with information on the cause of the fire to contact the authorities.