Normal People receives seven Bafta nominations

Normal People has been nominated for seven Bafta awards.

The popular drama, set in Ireland and based on a novel of the same name by Sally Rooney, is nominated in the director, editing, sound, and photography and lighting categories for a fictional television show.

Paul Mescal has been nominated in the leading actor category for his performance as Connell, and Daisy Edgar-Jones is nominated for leading actress for her role as Marianne.

The show is also in the running for best miniseries.

The show’s director, Irishman Lenny Abrahamson, tweeted: “Lovely news this morning. Congratulations to all our brilliant cast and crew.”

Mr Abrahamson is a critically-acclaimed director, most famous for directing Room starring Brie Larson.

Element Pictures, who produced and distributed Normal People, tweeted: “Ecstatic isn’t even the word, well done to all the fantastic #NormalPeople cast & crew who helped bring this incredible book to the screen.”

Other television shows also nominated for an award were announced today by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta).

Small Axe, directed by Steve McQueen and starring John Boyega and Letitia Wright, received the most nominations with 15.

The Crown, Netflix’s royal drama starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, received 10 nominations.

Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You received eight nominations.

Sex Education, a Netflix show starring Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield, got six nominations.

Adult Material and I Hate Suzie starring Billie Piper received five nominations each.

This Country, Once Upon a Time in Iraq and Strictly Come Dancing all received four nominations each.

There is also a category that the public can vote in called Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment.

The moments nominated include Penelope being revealed as Lady Whistledown in Netflix’s Bridgerton, Diversity’s dance routine inspired by the events of 2020 on Britain’s Got Talent, Gray killing Chantelle in EastEnders, Gogglebox’s reaction to Boris Johnson’s press conference, Nigella Lawson saying “mee-cro-wah-vay” on her show Cook, Eat, Repeat, and Luke Skywalker appearing on Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian.

Members of the public can vote for their favourite moment at virginmedia.com/bafta.

The event consists of two award ceremonies, the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and the British Academy Television Craft Awards.

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, June 6th and can be viewed on BBC One.

The British Academy Television Craft Awards will be streamed on the Bafta’s social media channels on Monday, May 24th.

The awards cover television programmes broadcast in the United Kingdom in 2020.