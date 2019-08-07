Nora Quoirin: Malaysian police analyse fingerprints found in cottage

Malaysian police are analysing fingerprints found in a forest resort cottage where 15-year-old Nora Quoirin was reported missing and have not ruled out a possible “criminal element”.

Nora is the daughter of an Irish-French couple who have lived in London for about 20 years.

She went missing while on a family holiday at the Dusan resort in a nature reserve near Seremban, about 63 km (about 39 miles) south of the capital Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Officers said previously that there were no initial signs of foul play in the teenager’s disappearance. Negeri Sembilan’s deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman said a police forensic team was analysing fingerprints found in the cottage where Nora disappeared from, but declined to give details.

He said it was the window in a downstairs hall that was left open, and not the one in the bedroom upstairs where Nora was. Her siblings were sleeping in another room upstairs, he said.

Mr Zakaria declined to say if the window could be opened from the inside, saying the investigation was ongoing.

A police officer shows a rescue operation map for 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Quoirin during a news conference in Seremban, Malaysia on Wednesday. Photograph: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters

“Although we classified this case as a missing person but we are not ruling out any possibility... the scale of investigation and the search and rescue is very big for a small place here,” he told a news conference. He said the investigation includes a possible criminal element.

Mr Zakaria said a special team from federal police headquarters as well as from forensics and criminal investigation departments were assisting.

The rescue operation involves more than 200 people working on shifts through the night but police still have no clues to Nora’s whereabouts and are appealing for information, he said.

“We still have hope and believe that she is still in the area. There is no information to show that she has left the area,” he added.

Nora’s family said they believe she was abducted after discovering her missing from her bedroom.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the family said they are “especially worried” because Nora has learning and developmental disabilities and “is not like other 15-year-olds”.

“She looks younger, she is not capable of taking care of herself, and she won’t understand what is going on.

“She never goes anywhere by herself. We have no reason to believe she wandered off and is lost, they said.

“Nora has shoulder length wavy dark blonde hair and blue eyes, she is 5ft 1in and thin. If you have any information, please pass it on so we can assist the local police in any way possible.”

The family has set up an email address for any information that could help with her return at findnoraq@gmail.com.

The Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT) has also provided a hotline and email address for information. People can remain anonymous and can call +448000988485 or email ops@lbtrust.org.

A gofundme page set up to help family members to travel to Malaysia to participate in the search and rescue effort has already raised over €45,000.

The page states: “More family members are travelling to Malaysia to participate in the search and rescue effort and would appreciate donations to cover any unforeseen expenses or charges incurred in the process.”

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “We are aware of the case and providing consular assistance.”