Nora Quoirin: Malaysian police analyse fingerprints and question 20 people

Malaysian police have questioned at least 20 people in the search for missing 15-year-old Nora Quoirin.

Nora is the daughter of an Irish-French couple who have lived in London for about 20 years.

She went missing while on a family holiday at the Dusan resort in a nature reserve near Seremban, about 63 km south of the capital Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Police interviewed Quoirin’s family and resort staff, and swept the hotel room where she was last seen for fingerprints, police official Che Zakaria Othman told a news conference on Wednesday.

“Our forensics team has gone through the entire building, and the investigation process is still ongoing,” added Mr Zakaria, the deputy police chief of the state of Negri Sembilan, where Seremban is located.

Authorities deployed two drones for an aerial search over an area of 6 square km (2.3 square miles) around the resort, perched on the edge of a sprawling forest reserve.

More than 200 people are sweeping the area, assisted by canine units, police said, with a checkpoint also set up on the road to the resort.

Mr Zakaria said police are still treating the disappearance as a missing persons case, but did not rule out the possibility that she may have been kidnapped.

He said officials still believed she was somewhere in the area around the resort, in the absence of evidence to the contrary. “We still have hope of finding her,” he said.

Nora’s family said they believe she was abducted after discovering her missing from her bedroom with the window left open.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the family said they are “especially worried” because Nora has learning and developmental disabilities and “is not like other 15-year-olds”.

“She looks younger, she is not capable of taking care of herself, and she won’t understand what is going on.

“She never goes anywhere by herself. We have no reason to believe she wandered off and is lost, they said.

“Nora has shoulder length wavy dark blonde hair and blue eyes, she is 5ft1 and thin. If you have any information, please pass it on so we can assist the local police in any way possible.”

The family has set up an email address for any information that could help with her return at findnoraq@gmail.com.

The Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT) has also provided a hotline and email address for information. People can remain anonymous and can call +448000988485 or email ops@lbtrust.org.

A gofundme page set up to help family members to travel to Malaysia to participate in the search and rescue effort has already raised over €45,000 (£42,000).

The page states: “More family members are travelling to Malaysia to participate in the search and rescue effort and would appreciate donations to cover any unforeseen expenses or charges incurred in the process.”

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “We are aware of the case and providing consular assistance.”

- Additional reporting from Reuters