Non-wearers of masks on public transport face fine and jail sentence

People who fail to comply with mandatory rules on face coverings on public transport could face up to six months in prison and a fine of €2,500 from Monday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed on Friday that regulations were being signed to make the wearing of face masks on public transport obligatory.

Under the new rules, gardaí can be called to enforce if someone fails to wear a face covering. If they continue not to co-operate, they can face arrest and prosecution, with a penalty for a conviction of up to €2,500 fine and/or six months in jail.

“Outside of the public transport sector, we encourage people to wear masks in crowded indoor gatherings and again where social distancing is not possible, but it will be compulsory on public transport as and from Monday,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach said he believed people would comply with the new rules without the need for gardaí to enforce their power.

“If you look back on our entire experience throughout Covid-19 it has been really developing compliance, engagement and people have come with us on that journey and come with the authorities,” he said.

Travel fears

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) welcomed the move, which it said it had been seeking for some time.

However, NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary said his members would not be policing the mandatory wearing of face coverings. He said if a dispute arose over the non-wearing of masks, transport staff would contact the control centre to call gardaí to the scene.

On Friday, Mr Martin also emphasised concerns around overseas travel and indoor gatherings causing an increased spread of the virus.

Asked about the opening-up of Northern Ireland to travel, he said public health officials remain “very concerned about the potential of travel and the reopening of travel to impact negatively on the transmission of the virus.

“We will be taking it on board and we will be meeting with the First Minister and Deputy First Minister next week and we will discuss these issues,” he said.

“Ideally an all-island approach to these issues is optimal; there are challenges in that regard obviously, but our public health officials are not comfortable to say the least in terms of the transmission.”

‘Dangerous virus’

He praised the population for its compliance with the public health guidelines and rules which have been instituted during the crisis, and acknowledged that recent months had been challenging for young people in particular, given the rescheduling of the Leaving Cert and the curtailment of normal social life.

“This is a very dangerous virus, it can damage people’s health for a very long time in some instances. It’s not something to be taken lightly,” he said. “We all have a personal responsibility in relation to stopping the spread of this virus.

“The same advice applies to young people as everyone else. The indoor gatherings are a problem. Overcrowded house parties are a problem. Nobody is invincible, this is a very dangerous virus.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly also encouraged people to abide by the advice over the weekend. “People have had to stay at home for a long time, and when everyone started going out again it rained on us for about three weeks. And it’s sunny.

“So, go out and have a good time. People need to have a good time, but please, please, please maintain social distancing.”

Mr Martin also paid tribute to Health Service Executive staff, saying he had thanked them on behalf of the Irish people “for the extraordinary work they have done on the front line to combat Covid-19”.