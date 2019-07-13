Noel Whelan ‘was a force in the world who never wasted a day,’ funeral Mass hears

Political commentator and barrister Noel Whelan was a “force in the world” who “never wasted a day”, his funeral Mass has heard.

Sinéad McSweeney described her husband as someone who had an acute and highly attuned sense of fairness and justice which permeated his legal work.

Mr Whelan died on Wednesday night after a short illness, aged 50.

He was heavily involved in recent referendum campaigns to save the Seanad, introduce same-sex marriage and abolish the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution.

The funeral Mass booklet for political writer and barrister Noel Whelan whose funeral Mass was held in Ranelagh on Saturday. Photograph: Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Speaking at his funeral Mass at the Church of the Holy Name in Ranelagh on Saturday, Ms McSweeney said her husband’s politics in recent years was driven by a passion for strong democracy, healthy, constructive and effective politics and a fair, just and equal society. That was what brought him to work on the Seanad and marriage referendums and the Together for Yes campaign, she said.

An Irish Times columnist, author and a former advisor for Fianna Fáil, Mr Whelan ran for the party as a general election candidate for the Dublin South East constituency in 1997. He took silk in 2018, becoming a senior counsel after practising as a barrister for 19 years in Dublin, Wexford and Waterford.

Ms McSweeney, who is vice president of public policy and communications for Twitter in Europe, said her husband had “boundless energy. Sometimes that was exhausting for those of us around him, as he expected us all to make decisions and move at the same pace as he did”.

“He was an absolute tower of strength and the person to whom everyone turned when they had a problem.

“And as a man not short of opinions, Noel was rarely lost for a solution or an answer,” she said.

Speaking of the love Mr Whelan had for her and their 10-year-old Séamus, Ms McSweeney said, “Séamus and I never doubted the depth and strength of Noel’s love for us. We are who we are because Noel knew and loved us”.

Sinead McSweeney and her son Séamus follow the remains of husband and father Noel Whelan at the Church of the Holy Name in Ranelagh. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

She said the family has a “treasure trove” of memories that will sustain them into the future.

Uniformed school children from Scoil Bhríde, attended by Séamus, formed a guard of honour outside the entrance to the church, just streets away from Mr Whelan’s family home in Ranelagh, as his coffin arrived for the funeral Mass.

Among gifts brought to the altar were a a picture of his parents -Séamus and Myra - symbolising his homeplace of Ballycullane in Co Wexford and his love for family, as well as a copy of the political manual The Tallyman’s Guide, representing his lifelong passion for politics.

A copy of the programme from this year’s Kennedy Summer School in New Ross, Co Wexford, which Mr Whelan founded was also brought to the altar. The funeral Mass heard he was passionate about its growth and “was still directing operations from his hospital bed last Monday.”

A copy of a book he co-wrote, Ireland Says Yes, was a tribute to his work on the marriage equality referendum campaign.

Mark Hennessy, news editor of The Irish Times and friend of Mr Whelan and Ms McSweeney, carried to the altar a copy of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper. Chief celebrant Fr Derek Smyth said it was “not just because Noel wrote a column for the paper, but because Noel lived for news and when he wasn’t writing he was reading.”

Mr Whelan grew up in a family of 12 and was raised in a small rural post office in Ballycullane. He will be buried later today at Ballycullane cemetery in Co Wexford.

Among the mourners were President Michael D Higgins; Irish Times Editor Paul O’Neill, Chief Justice Frank Clarke; RTÉ director general Dee Forbes; former tánaiste and now MEP Frances Fitzgerald; Irish Times Political Editor Pat Leahy; Irish Times Political Correspondent Harry McGee; Irish Times Public Affairs Editor Simon Carswell; broadcasters Miriam O’Callaghan, Caitríona Perry, John Bowman, Charlie Bird, Sarah McInerney, David McCullagh,Matt Cooper, Anne Doyle; Irish Independent editor-in-chief Fionnan Sheahan; Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy; Mr Justice George Birmingham; former attorney general Dermot Gleeson; former attorney general, senior counsel and ex-tánaiste Michael McDowell; Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin; Fianna Fáil TD justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan; former Fianna Fáil ministers Mary O’Rourke and Michael Woods; former Fianna Fáil junior minister Pat Carey; Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power; former Progressive Democrats leader and former tánaiste Mary Harney; former Labour ministers Ruairi Quinn; former Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes; MEP-elect Barry Andrews (FF); Ellen O’Malley Dunlop, chair of the National Women’s Council of Ireland; and Colm O’Gorman, executive director of Amnesty International Ireland.