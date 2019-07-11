Noel Whelan remembered as a ‘patriot’ and man of ‘great intellect’

Tributes have been paid to the “great Irish patriot” and man of “great intellect” Noel Whelan who has died aged 50.

Mr Whelan died on Wednesday evening after a short illness.

Described by many as a key supporter during the same sex marriage referendum, Mr Whelan was a leading figure in the 2015 campaign. He was an Irish Times columnist, author, former Fianna Fáil advisor and became a senior counsel in 2018.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to the barrister and political writer, saying Ireland had “lost a friend”. “We come from different party backgrounds but I feel this morning like Ireland has lost a friend,” tweeted the Taoiseach. “Such a sharp intellect. So articulate and effective on marriage equality.”

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty noted that “Noel was a thorough gent”. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mr Whelan and expressed her condolences to his friends and family.

Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin expressed his sympathy to Mr Whelan’s family and colleagues on Twitter, describing his “a huge contribution to Irish life”. “Will greatly miss his insights & always remember his role in #marref.”

Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone remembered Mr Whelan as “a lovely man with a great intellect”. “Too young to leave this world,” she tweeted. “May he rest in peace.”

Fine Gael Councillor Barry Ward wrote that he was devastated to learn of his friend’s death. “Noel was a constant source of advice and encouragement who has left us too suddenly and too young,” he wrote.

The National Women’s Council tweeted that it would “be missing a brilliant thinker and supporter of NWCI” while the Together for Yes Twitter account remembered Mr Whelan as “a key supporter” of the Together4Yes movement.

UCD’s chair of politics Prof David Farrell described Mr Whelan as “a superb psephologist, an incisive political analyst, a highly supportive colleague, and one of the nicest of people to have met”.

Green party councillor Una Power paid tribute to Mr Whelan’s support for the “Women for Election group”, saying he had shown “tremendous support” during the 2016 general elections.

Broadcaster and journalist Cathal Mac Coille tweeted that “a very bright light has just gone out”, saying that Mr Whelan was “always a delight to read, to hear, and to interview”.

In the first tweet on his account, Justin McAleese, gay rights campaigner and son of former president Mary McAleese, described Mr Whelan as “a great Irish patriot” who represented “the very best of Ireland”.

“His leadership, determination and passion played an immeasurable role in the success of the 2015 marriage equality referendum,” wrote Mr McAleese. “His death is a loss to us all”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Bryan Dobson said Mr Whelan’s work was “independent and effectively articulated”. “He was a master of the telling phrase, an outstanding communicator. Our sympathies this morning from all of us on the programme.”