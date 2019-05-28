No trains in or out of Dublin’s Heuston Station due to signal fault

No bus services will be provided for passengers, Irish Rail has said

No trains are currently going in or leaving Heuston Station in Dublin due to a major signal fault, according to Irish Rail. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

No trains are going in or leaving Heuston Station in Dublin due to a major signal fault, according to Irish Rail. In a tweet, the company warns of the disruption to services, which include Newbridge/Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock trains.

However, DART, Commuter and Intercity services into and out of Connolly are not impacted, Irish Rail has said.

People already on trains heading to Heuston have not been given a clear indication of when the issue will be resolved. They have also been told that Irish Rail would not be providing bus services .

One passenger tweeted, “they’d rather make us sit out in the cold and wait with no timeline,” after Irish Rail said they would not be providing bus services because “because this is impacting on all services and it is the morning peak, we would not be be able to source enough buses”.

People intending to travel with Irish Rail are being asked to monitor Irish Rail’s social media accounts for updates.

