No timeframe can be given for when boil water notice will be lifted

No timeframe can be given at this stage for when the boil water notice affecting more than half a million people in north Co Dublin and surrounding areas will be lifted, Irish Water has said.

Following a crisis meeting on Thursday afternoon Irish Water said it is working with the Health Service Executive and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to try and lift the boil water notice as soon as possible. However a spokeman said Irish Water “cannot say when that will be at this stage”.

He said the EPA will conduct an audit of the Leixlip water treatment plant, which supplies the affected homes and businesses on Friday.

Irish Water reimposed the boil water notice on 600,000 people on Monday, less than a fortnight after the last one was lifted. The areas covered by the notice include much of north Co Dublin, as well as parts of Kildare and Meath.

The boil water notice is in place due to problems at the Irish Water Leixlip treatment plant, which supplies a fifth of the daily water demand for the greater Dublin area. The utility cannot guarantee the quality of the water coming from the plant.

The boil water notice was put in place due to high levels of suspended particles in the water causing it to appear cloudy, following heavy rainfall last weekend.

To further compound problems, Met Éireann issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and Louth. The weather warning will remain in place until 9pm on Thursday, with spot flooding possible in parts of the affected areas.

The national forecaster said “heavy downpours and spot flooding are expected in parts of Leinster during the day.”

Irish Water said on Wednesday it cannot determine the impact the rain will have on the Leixlip plant.

Those in the areas affected by the boil water notice can use only boiled or bottled water for drinking and in food preparation.

Frustrated

Late last month, a boil water warning notice was put in place after a mechanical issue at the Leixlip treatment plant caused concerns about the quality of supply.

Irish Water and Fingal County Council have blamed the latest precaution issued earlier this week on heavy rain and “turbidity”, or cloudy water due to suspended particles, in the source water for the Leixlip plant, which exceeded acceptable levels.

Gerry Fagan, a business owner based in Skerries, north Co Dublin, said businesses were frustrated with the ongoing water supply issues.

Mr Fagan, who owns Gerry’s Fresh Foods and Jaques Café in Skerries, told Newstalk Breakfast there was a lack of consistency in the water service.

He grows much of the produce for the café which has to be washed before it can be prepared, he said. “We wash our own vegetables, so we have to boil water to do that, we have to use water to make soup, we have to boil that, we need water to wash salads, that has to be boiled too,” he said.

“It’s now a question of trust, the number one thing for us is the quality we give customers,” he said.

“We give customers a glass of water with their meal, now we’re providing bottled water free of charge,” which came at a cost to his business, he said.