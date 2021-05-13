No street furniture fees in Dublin until 2023, council says

Cafes, restaurants and pubs in Dublin city will be able to put tables and chairs outside their premises free of charge for an additional year, Dublin City Council has said.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien last month announced street furniture fees would be waived for the rest of this year to facilitate outdoor dining when Covid-19 restrictions ease on June 7th.

The council has said they will extend this scheme until the end of 2022 to “help businesses struggling to recover post-Covid-19”.

Businesses still have to apply to the council for a street furniture licence. The council’s city recovery office on Thursday published street furniture guidelines for businesses, including details on business use of public spaces and the temporary Covid street furniture permit application procedures.

“These are just the latest initiatives we are working on to help the city get back on its feet,” Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said. “We are very conscious of the financial pressure hospitality businesses across the city are under during these very difficult times.”

Capel Street dining

Meanwhile, public consultation on the council’s plan to provide additional space on Capel Street for outdoor dining ends on Friday.

The plans to reduce traffic and parking on Dublin’s Capel Street to facilitate outdoor dining when Covid-19 restrictions ease were described as unambitious and disappointing by traders, politicians and sustainable transport groups.

The council is proposing to pedestrianise a small section of the street at its northern end and to eliminate almost all on-street parking to create space for tables and chairs.

Under the proposals, expected to come into force from May 24th, a 60m section of the street, which is more than 0.5km long, would be fully pedestrianised. The rest of the street would be open to traffic.

All parking between Mary Street and the quays would be removed and replaced with footpath extensions to allow for outdoor dining.

Between Mary Street and Little Britain Street, five general parking spaces and one disabled parking space would be retained, but the council said other disabled spaces would be relocated to streets in the “immediate vicinity” to ensure no reduction of numbers. Loading bays would also be relocated to “better align with non-hospitality businesses”, the council said.

Submissions on the plans can be put forward here.