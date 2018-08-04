No Irish squad member has to pay €550 levy, says Hockey Ireland

Ronan McGreevy

Hockey Ireland has moved to clarify how the Irish women’s hockey squad is funded, saying it was not the case that the players lining out in Sunday’s World Cup final had to pay €550 each to represent Ireland.

The sports body said for the past two years the players have not had to pay the levy.

Prior to 2016 players, a levy of €550 per player was applied, a cost that was covered by the squad in 2015 and 2016 by running fundraisers.

Sport Ireland chief executive John Tracey confirmed that the present team played no levies and have not done so since the Rio Olympics qualification campaign.

“We got the funding up to a level where that didn’t happen anymore to ensure that those athletes didn’t have to go out raising funds,” he said.

Mr Tracey said Sporting Ireland provided expense money for the players of €45,000 spread over a squad of 40 women.

He said Irish hockey had got €520,000 from the high performance unit this year, an additional €60,000 for both the men and women’s World Cup campaigns and €45,000 from Sport Ireland’s carding programme. They also got €220,000 in co-funding from private sponsors.

“We would love to be giving them more, but we are limited in terms of our own budget,” he told RTÉ’s This Week programme. “Our budget is about €10 million in terms of high performance sport.”

Mr Tracey said the Government plans to double sports funding over the next 10 years from €110 million to €220 million. “That is the level of funding we need to compete at this level. Clearly we need investment very quickly in terms of high performance sport with Tokyo (2020 Olympics) coming up,” he said.

There has been criticism from various quarters this week of the level of financial support Hockey Ireland has got in recent years.

DUP leader Arlene Foster was among the politicians who congratulated the Irish women on their success.

She tweeted: “Absolutely brilliant result for the Ireland ladies hockey team on reaching the World Cup final. @IreWomenHockey inspiring a generation of young players! #HWC2018”.

Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin tweeted: “Incredible and thrilling performance by Ireland. Ayeisha Mcferran brilliant in goal. Congrats to a great team and all involved.All of Ireland behind you tomorrow in the World Cup final @irishhockey #HWC2018.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin Cllr Nial Ring said he intends to organise a civic reception for the team when they come back to Dublin on Monday.