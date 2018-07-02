No end to the heatwave in sight says Met Éireann

There is no end in sight to the heatwave – and that is official.

Met Éireann on Tuesday issued an advisory notice for drought or near-drought conditions over coming days as temperatures are set to hit 27 degrees – dropping to 25 degrees in areas where there is a coastal breeze.

The national forecaster said conditions will remain “settled” at warm and dry for at least the next five days and possibly into next week.

Light showers in some areas will be brief with Met Éireann’s predictive “Rainfall Radar” showing clear skies almost uninterrupted by rain clouds for the coming week.

The radar forecast shows only light, scattered showers on Wednesday while on Thursday light rain is predicted for a short time in around Cork and Waterford. On Friday there is a possibility of light rain in west Mayo, but as the day go on it drifts north, west of Donegal. One or two brief showers are predicted for the west and southwest on Saturday and Sunday, with no indication of change for the following week, at this stage.

Met Éireann said a few showers are possible near the south coast tonight, Tuesday, with lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

Patchy drizzle

Wednesday is set to be be warm, sunny and dry again,with highest temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees with light variable breezes. It will be warmest in Leinster.

Thursday will be mainly dry, but there may be a little patchy drizzle in the west and north and a risk of some showers in Munster and south Leinster in the afternoon. Highest temperatures ranging from 16 degrees in the northwest to 25 degrees in east Munster and south Leinster. Winds will be mostly light northwesterly in direction.

Friday will be dry with sunny spells and little or no wind. Highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees, coolest along coasts and warmest in the midlands.

Continue warm

Saturday will be warm and mainly dry with highest temperatures of 20 to 26 degrees with light to moderate southwest breezes. It will be coolest along the west coast and warmest in the east.

Sunday will continue warm and mainly dry with highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees.

“At the moment it looks like the early days of next week will continue warm, dry and mostly sunny” Met Éireann concluded.