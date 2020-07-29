No Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland for 16 consecutive days

No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded for 16 consecutive days by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health, meaning the death toll still stands at 556.

On Wednesday afternoon the department reported nine new cases of Covid-19, taking the number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 5,930. So far, 139,797 people have been tested for the virus.

The North’s Health Minister Robin Swann has told Stormont Assembly members that a new smartphone app designed to combat the spread of coronavirus is to be launched “imminently” in the region.

The proximity app will anonymously alert users if they have been in close contact with another user who has tested positive for the virus.

Mr Swann said the “Stop Covid NI App” was aimed at helping to break transmission of the virus. The date it went live would be subject to a review process undertaken by the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Encouraging widespread use of the app, Mr Swann said: “If we can get sufficient numbers to download it, it will play an important part in augmenting the existing contact-tracing processes in our efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.”

Mr Swann said the app would be “interoperable” with the equivalent app in the Republic, and was “highly likely” to be compatible with apps due to be introduced in Britain and Europe.

“This will be the first instance of such a solution worldwide and will be the first example of such apps operating in an interoperable manner,” he told the Assembly on Tuesday.