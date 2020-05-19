‘No certainty’ coronavirus can be suppressed, warns chief medical officer

There is “no certainty” that coronavirus can be suppressed, the chief medical officer Tony Holohan will warn on Tuesday.

The Dáil’s new Covid 19 committee is due to meet today to question key officials from the HSE, Department of Health and trade unions.

Mr Holohan is expected to tell the committee that the cornerstone of the response in this country has been based on a “public health evaluation of risk and public health-informed recommendations to Government as to what measures can be taken at each point in order to minimise the impact of this disease.”

“But there is no certainty that we can keep this virus suppressed. The advice of Nphet is that we ease restrictions in a phased risk-based manner, while maintaining close vigilance of the spread and impact of this virus to ensure that we can safely recommence work, social engagement, education and the day-to-day operation of the health service.”

According to his opening statement, Mr Holohan will say that the public health emergency team will continue to advise Government through the Minister for Health to ensure that “the decisions Government takes are informed by public health considerations, while recognising that it will also take into account wider economic, social and other considerations as part of the phased unwinding of restrictions.”

Meanwhile, the head of the Department of Health will warn the Covid-19 emergency is set to last years, with the “ever-present danger” of further waves of cases.

The “huge” social and economic costs of the pandemic “will be with us for some time”, department secretary-general Jim Breslin will tell the Dáil special committee on Covid-19.

Building

Director general of the Construction Industry Federation Tom Parlon is also expected to tell the committee that there was no “big bang return to work yesterday” and that it will take months to return to previous levels of production.

“Larger contractors allowed a reduced work force on site yesterday to assess sites, test new measures and embed new protocols in safety culture. It will take months for the industry to reach previous output levels.”

He will also say that companies are reporting a “significant drop in productivity.”

“It’s understandable that the public is afraid. The pandemic has shut down our society but it has also paralysed us. We now know that we must restart our economy in a manner that prevents the spread of the virus or we face horrific long-term economic, social, and psychological consequences.”

Also on Tuesday, the country’s largest trade union is to call on the Government to put in place a compensation package to support the 7,600 healthcare workers who have contracted the disease.

Siptu wants all staff who suffered infections to be compensated for loss of earnings – including premium payments such as for weekend or unsocial hours work – due to illness, as well as the costs of future medical care.

Counselling

The State should also cover the cost of counselling services, according to Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell, who said he feared many health workers would develop post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the pandemic.

In his opening statement to the committee, Mr Breslin will say that while “all crises come in phases”, the current Covid-19 crisis has a “particularly prolonged acute emergency phase”.

“We need to be aware that we will continue to be in the acute emergency phase of this crisis for some time, with further waves an ever-present danger. This is not a one-, two- or even a three-day storm, after which we move to the recovery phase. The acute phase of this crisis will definitely be measured in months and most probably in years, rather than days.”

Separately, the Senior Civil Service Association has warned senior civil servants must be protected from “aggressive or bullying behaviour, contrary to fair procedure and natural justice” when they give evidence to the special committee.

In a letter, sent on Monday to the head of every department in the Civil Service, the group warns that its members must have their “rights to constitutional and natural justice fully represented” in the hearings held by the committee.