No blue Monday in store for day one of outdoor hospitality

Bank holiday Monday looks like it is going to be pleasant in most places for the first day of outdoor hospitality.

Aside from scattered showers in the west, it is likely to be dry and warm in most places during the day. There will be occasional showers in eastern areas overnight.

The best temperatures will be in the midlands with highs of 20 degrees. Dublin will see a high of a respectable 19, Galway city 18 and Cork city 15.

It will become progressively warmer during the week, rising to 23 degrees on Thursday in Dublin and the five-day forecast is good up to next weekend.

There will be a distinctive east-west split with the eastern half of the country staying dry and sunny for most of the week, but showers will be frequent in Atlantic counties though they will not be very heavy.

It will feel muggy at night. Friday will be marked by a return to fresher weather, but temperatures will still be between 15 to 21 or 22 degrees.

Next weekend should continue the warm weather in most places, but Atlantic coastal areas are likely to experience some showers.