Nine more deaths and 840 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland

The North’s Department of Health has recorded nine more deaths and 840 new cases of Covid-19 in its latest daily bulletin.

This brings the total number of deaths to 680 and of cases to 36,394. There were 6,255 new cases in the past week in Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday, there were 352 Covid patients receiving treatment in Northern Ireland hospitals with 44 in intensive care units and 37 being ventilated.

As pressures grow on the health service, the department reported that there were 13 intensive care unit beds available.

For the first time in a number of weeks the Derry and Strabane area did not record the highest number of cases per 100,000 over seven days.

Derry and Strabane reported 460 cases per 100,000 in the past week, just behind Belfast which reported 463 cases per 100,000.

The average seven day figure for all of the North also is beginning to slowly drop.

On Wednesday,the figure was 332 per 100,000 compared to 361 one week ago.