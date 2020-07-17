Nine coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland in week to July 10th

The number of Covid-19 deaths continues to fall in the North, according to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

In the week up to July 10th Nisra said that coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificates of nine people in Northern Ireland.

This is two fewer than the previous week and marks the 10th week that Covid-19 deaths in the North have fallen.

Nisra reported that there were just three deaths linked to coronavirus in the week ending July 10th, the lowest since March. While there were six additional Covid-19-related deaths recorded in that week they would have occurred prior to that week.

It brings the total number of virus-related deaths recorded by the North’s statistics agency up to last Friday, July 10th, to 844.

Up to the same date the Department of Health in its statistics recorded 555 Covid-19 deaths.

The departmental figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Of the 844 deaths total, 440 (52.1 per cent) took place in hospital, 347 (41.1 per cent) in care homes, eight (0.9 per cent) in hospices and 49 (5.8 per cent) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 355 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments.

Care home-related deaths account for just more than half of coronavirus fatalities in Northern Ireland, according to the Nisra figures. On further analysis it found that while 347 people died in care homes an additional 79 care home residents died in hospital, bringing the total number of care home-related deaths to 426.

“On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 50.5 per cent of all Covid-19 related deaths. However, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease,” said Nisra.

Nisra added that over the last 15 weeks in total, 1,021 “excess deaths” (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) were registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of “excess deaths” in the year to July 10th totalling 762.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (65.6 per cent) of all deaths and 79.9 per cent of Covid 19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to July 10th.