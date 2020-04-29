Nine coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland bring total to 338

Nine more people have died of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures from the North’s Department of Health.

This brings the number of Covid-19 fatalities in the region to 338. The figure does not include the number of people who died in Northern Ireland care homes and hospices, which is expected to increase the total by at least one-third.

The department reported that 55 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,463. So far, 24,359 people have been tested in Northern Ireland for the virus.

More to follow...