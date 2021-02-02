NI port staff told not to attend work by European Commission after threats

The European Commission has told officials working on post-Brexit customs arrangements at Northern Irish ports not to go to work today due to concerns over their safety amid tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“It is obvious for us that the first and utmost priority is the safety of people,” European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said.

“Obviously the security of our staff in Northern Ireland is as high a preoccupation as that of any other person working in Northern Ireland on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement.

“We have asked them not to attend their duties today and we will continue to monitor the situation and adapt accordingly.”

The issue will be discussed in a video conference on Wednesday between the North’s First minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, the Commission vice president Maroš Šefcovic and British cabinet minister Michael Gove.

The Commission is also in touch with UK authorities “from a security perspective”, the spokesman said.

It comes after Northern Ireland’s agriculture department suspended the animal-based food checks at Larne and Belfast ports that have taken place since special post-Brexit arrangements came into force at the start of the year.

Due to an “upsurge in sinister and menacing behaviour” including graffiti in the local area identifying port staff as “targets”, Mid and East Antrim Council decided to withdraw all council staff from Larne port, the council said in a statement.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described developments at Belfast and Larne ports in Northern Ireland as “sinister and ugly”.

Police in the North have increased patrols at ports after physical inspections on animal and food products were suspended on Monday night due to concerns for staff safety.

Speaking to RTÉ news this morning, Mr Martin said: “Very concerning news indeed and I would condemn the intimidatory tactics against workers who should of course be allowed and facilitate in going about their daily work.

“It’s a very sinister and ugly development and obviously we will be doing everything we possibly can to assist and to defuse the situation.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council withdrew all council staff from Larne port with immediate effect due to concerns over safety and welfare.

The council referenced graffiti within the local area citing increasing tensions around the Northern Ireland protocol and describing port staff as “targets”. This had caused “extreme distress and worry to staff”, and trade unions had raised “serious concerns” about their safety.

Assistant Chief Constable of the PSNI Mark McEwan said increased patrols are being undertaken at Larne Port and other ports in the North to “reassure staff and the local community”.

He said police in Northern Ireland will hold talks later today with partner agencies to discuss the issues.

This follows a decision by the Minister for Agriculture, Edwin Poots, announced on Monday night that he had decided to withdraw staff from the ports as their "safety remains paramount". All regulatory animal-based food checks have been temporarily halted at Belfast and Larne ports, Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has said.

The North’s First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster has condemned threats against inspection staff at Larne Port, and has called for the immediate removal of the Northern Ireland protocol. She said it is “utterly reprehensible” that anybody going to their place of work should be threatened in this way and said her thoughts are with those people.

Ms Foster said she has expressed her concerns over rising tensions in the North over the use of the Northern Ireland protocol in an initial version of a European Union regulation. Speaking on UTV’s The View from Stormont on Monday night, she said it is a “hugely concerning issue” and said she has been in touch with the British government in relation to the matter.

Here, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said the Government condemns what he described as “the intimidation of staff” at Northern Ireland ports.

He told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland that such behaviour was “completely unacceptable”.

Separately, Mr Poots has stepped down from his role to undergo surgery for cancer. Gordon Lyons is taking over the role with Foyle MLA Gary Middleton promoted to junior minister. - Additional reporting PA