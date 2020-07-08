NI pair will not face prosecution for German backpacker’s murder

Two people investigated in connection with the murder of German backpacker Inga Maria Hauser in Northern Ireland in April 1988 will not face prosecution.

The North’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced on Wednesday that the evidence against the two suspects “did not provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence.”

The teenager’s body was found dumped in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest outside Ballycastle in Co Antrim 14 days after she was last seen alive on a ferry from Scotland to Larne.

The ferry terminal in Larne Harbour where Inga Maria Hauser arrived in April 1988 from Scotland, two weeks before her body was discovered in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest on the outskirts of Ballycastle, Co Antrim. File photograph: PA

The 18-year-old, from Munich, was on a backpacking trip around Europe and had travelled through England and Scotland before her death. According to her diaries she intended to head south towards Dublin once she docked in Co Antrim.

In a statement, the PPS said two people - a 60-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman - had been reported to them by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) regarding the circumstances of Ms Hauser’s disappearance and death.

The male suspect was reported in connection with her murder, and the female for withholding information from police.

“The PSNI conducted an extensive and detailed investigation which resulted in the submission of a file to the PPS in June 2019,” the PPS said.

“All the evidence and information on this file was carefully considered by a team of senior prosecutors with the assistance of advice from independent senior counsel.

“It was concluded that the evidence in respect of both suspects did not provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence.”

The PPS listed a number of “evidential difficulties” which had contributed to their decision that the test for prosecution had not been met.

These included the absence of evidence to link the suspect to the victim after she disembarked the ferry at Larne Port on 6th April 1988, or linking the suspect to the location where her body was found.

DNA evidence recovered from the crime scene, which the PPS said was “to be closely connected to the commission of the offence”, did not match the suspect.

There was also a “lack of clarity, arising from conflicting expert evidence, in relation to the approximate date of death which undermined the case against the suspect.”

In regard to the second suspect, the PPS said the “evidence was insufficient to establish that she possessed and withheld information that would have been of material assistance to the police investigation.”

The Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Michael Agnew, said Ms Hauser’s murder “causes enduring distress and pain over 32 years later,” and the PPS “acknowledge the deep disappointment felt today by the family and friends who loved Inga Maria and still miss her.

“The file received by the PPS contained the product of extensive PSNI investigations and was given the most careful consideration by a team of highly experienced prosecutors.”

He said the PPS had “offered reassurance to the family of Inga Maria that this decision was taken only after a most careful and thorough consideration of all available evidence” and they had outlined the reasons for their decision to Ms Hauser’s sister Friederike.

“Should Inga Maria’s family wish to meet with us again in future, we are fully committed to doing so and will seek to answer any further questions that they may have,” Mr Agnew said.

In an appeal on the 30th anniversary of Ms Hauser’s murder, detectives said they believed a number of people may have been involved either directly in her murder or in the subsequent cover-up.

One of the largest DNA screenings ever undertaken in the UK was carried out to try and find a match to a male genetic profile at the murder scene.

Two thousand samples were tested but failed to provide a definitive match.

It is understood the IRA carried out its own investigation into the killing 30 years ago. It is believed republican paramilitaries had considered passing information about the alleged murderer to the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) at the height of the Troubles, but did not follow through.