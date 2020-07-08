NI pair will not face prosecution for German backpacker’s murder

Two people investigated in connection with the murder of German backpacker Inga Maria Hauser in Northern Ireland in April 1988 will not face prosecution.

The North’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced on Wednesday that the evidence against the two suspects “did not provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence.”

The teenager’s body was found dumped in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest outside Ballycastle in Co Antrim 14 days after she was last seen alive on a ferry from Scotland to Larne.

The 18-year-old, from Munich, was on a backpacking trip around Europe and had travelled through England and Scotland before her death. According to her diaries she intended to head south towards Dublin once she docked in Co Antrim.

In a statement, the PPS said two people - a 60-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman - had been reported to them by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) regarding the circumstances of Ms Hauser’s disappearance and death.

The male suspect was reported in connection with her murder, and the female for withholding information from police.

“The PSNI conducted an extensive and detailed investigation which resulted in the submission of a file to the PPS in June 2019,” the PPS said.

“All the evidence and information on this file was carefully considered by a team of senior prosecutors with the assistance of advice from independent senior counsel.

“It was concluded that the evidence in respect of both suspects did not provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence.”

The PPS listed a number of “evidential difficulties” which had contributed to their decision that the test for prosecution had not been met.

These included the absence of evidence to link the suspect to the victim after she disembarked the ferry at Larne Port on 6th April 1988, or linking the suspect to the location where her body was found.

DNA evidence recovered from the crime scene, which the PPS said was “to be closely connected to the commission of the offence”, did not match the suspect.

There was also a “lack of clarity, arising from conflicting expert evidence, in relation to the approximate date of death which undermined the case against the suspect.”

In regard to the second suspect, the PPS said the “evidence was insufficient to establish that she possessed and withheld information that would have been of material assistance to the police investigation.”

The Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Michael Agnew, said Ms Hauser’s murder “causes enduring distress and pain over 32 years later,” and the PPS “acknowledge the deep disappointment felt today by the family and friends who loved Inga Maria and still miss her.

“The file received by the PPS contained the product of extensive PSNI investigations and was given the most careful consideration by a team of highly experienced prosecutors.”

He said the PPS had “offered reassurance to the family of Inga Maria that this decision was taken only after a most careful and thorough consideration of all available evidence” and they had outlined the reasons for their decision to Ms Hauser’s sister Friederike.

“Should Inga Maria’s family wish to meet with us again in future, we are fully committed to doing so and will seek to answer any further questions that they may have,” Mr Agnew said.

The ferry terminal in Larne Harbour where Inga Maria Hauser arrived in April 1988 from Scotland, two weeks before her body was discovered in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest on the outskirts of Ballycastle, Co Antrim. File photograph: PA

In an appeal on the 30th anniversary of Ms Hauser’s murder, detectives said they believed a number of people may have been involved either directly in her murder or in the subsequent cover-up.

One of the largest DNA screenings ever undertaken in the UK was carried out to try and find a match to a male genetic profile at the murder scene.

Two thousand samples were tested but failed to provide a definitive match.

It is understood the IRA carried out its own investigation into the killing 30 years ago. It is believed republican paramilitaries had considered passing information about the alleged murderer to the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) at the height of the Troubles, but did not follow through.

A solicitor for the Hauser family said they were “distraught” and would ask the North’s Department of Justice to set up an independent panel to investigate her murder.

The detective in charge of the investigation into Ms Hauser’s murder said police “remain as committed as ever to bringing Inga Maria’s murderers to justice” and made a direct appeal to the family and friends of her killer or killers to come forward.

“If you are a family member who has information, or who even assisted the killer or killers in the aftermath of the incident, think hard about the impact of all this on Inga’s family and step up and help bring an end to their plight,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray.

“Give us the information we need to take this investigation forward. Ask yourself what you would want people to do if this was your daughter or granddaughter - subjected to a brutal and ruthless assault after arriving in a new country before being killed and left in a forest.

“Think of the fear and pain she felt, think of her family not having justice. Do the decent thing,” he said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Murray also made a renewed appeal to the public and in particular to people in North Antrim, as well as anyone who may have seen her travelling in England, from London northwards and in Scotland, before she embarked on the Stranraer to Larne ferry on April 6th, 1988.

Her body was found 14 days later, on April 20th. The PSNI believe she died shortly after she arrived in Northern Ireland.

He said the police’s thoughts were with Ms Hauser’s family, and they would now assess the best way to proceed with the investigation.

“This has been a huge and complex investigation and has included a long term forensic effort to identify the man whose DNA was recovered from the crime scene and understand how it fits into the case,” he said.

“This has included a mass screening exercise of around 1800 samples taken face to face, extensive work on two occasions with the national database to try and trace the DNA through potential family members of the crime scene material donor, and an international request for other countries to check their databases also.

“Over the years we have watched developments in science and explored them to see if they can benefit this case. We will continue to look at every reasonable opportunity to do this.”

He said that over 30 years the police had spoken to “hundreds of potential witnesses, used cutting edge science and made targeted media appeals in Northern Ireland and Scotland to push the enquiry forward.

“We have taken 2,551 statements, written 662 reports, conducted 292 questionnaires, conducted over 400 house to house enquiries, conducted 29 interviews, processed 7,400 documents and consulted with specialists in fields from behavourialism to DNA science.

“Inga Maria’s family need to know what happened to her. Her parents both died not knowing who killed their daughter and her sister remains heartbroken.”

Anyone with information should contact detectives in Maydown, Co Derry on 02871379783 or call anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.