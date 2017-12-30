New Year’s countdown in Dublin – so good it’s happening twice

Dublin is to get two chances to usher in the new year. For the city’s official celebrations, the “midnight moments” as they are called will count down the seconds to 7pm and again to midnight on Sunday.

It is the first time the New Year’s Festival in the capital will feature two countdowns: the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment Matinee and Liffey Lights Midnight Moment. Both countdowns will feature light shows and acrobatics performed on the river Liffey against the backdrop of the Custom House.

Entertainment at the matinee event will begin at 6.30pm and is to feature aerial, aquatic and street acrobats. Colourful performances are promised by the organisers as high-flying acrobats “spiral through the sky while attached to giant helium balloons”. At the same time “flyboarders” will perform aquatic and aerial stunts on and above the river. The best place to view is at George’s Quay. The fun is to be repeated before midnight. These are a free events but tickets should be booked in advance on nyfdublin.com

Also on New Year’s Eve will be the 3Countdown Concert with headliners Kodaline and special guests Hudson Taylor and Keywest at the Custom House. Tickets €44.05 from Ticketmaster.

From midnight on New Year’s Eve Dublin’s Spire will beam a light show into the sky expected to be visible for miles, to mark the start of 2018.The lights will continue until midnight on New Year’s Day.

A family-friendly New Year’s Day Celebration takes place at Custom House Quay from noon until 4pm. Entertainment will be provided by street performers and the annual New Year’s Day Concert as well as the flyboarders who will perform their aquatic and aerial stunts on the river.

Information on all NYF Dublin events is available on NYFDublin.com.

Around the country

In Cork, the Oliver Plunkett venue will host a series of free-admission gigs starting with Big Swinging Mikies at 6pm, and including Paddy’s Irish Dance Party as well as Hot Guitars and Cosmic Funk. Jack Lukeman, returns to the Everyman to ring in the new year.

In Galway, New Year’s Eve balls will be held at the Harbour Hotel, The Meyrick and Galway Bay hotels among many others. A New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party will take place at the House Hotel where there will be a prize for the best mask. Another no cover charge party will be held in the King’s Head with the first 50 women receiving a free glass of Prosecco. The Supertones will help ring in the new year.

In Waterford, John Street and the Applemarket will close daily from 3pm to facilitate the Winterval Christmas Festival until Wednesday, January 3rd. For a full list of events including Winterval on Ice, see winterval.ie

In Limerick, the Christmas festival continues until Sunday with a full calendar of theatre, musical, arts and family-friendly events. For full details see Limerick.ie/christmas.

In Mayo, what is being described as the last sunset of the year in Europe will be visible on Minaun Hill, Achill Island on New Year’s Eve. The sunset will be followed by a parade, pipe bands and a welcome for 2018 at midnight. The island will also feature a New Year’s Day swim.

Several New Year’s Day swims will take place around the country. Minister for Health Simon Harris will join Bray Lions Club in Bray, Co Wicklow for the 35th annual sea swim which gets underway at noon on Monday.

In Donegal, the Culdaff swim on the Inishowen peninsula usually attracts more than 200 swimmers on New Year’s Day. In Co Cork, the RNLI charity swim will take place in Courtmacsherry.

Irish Water Safety has advised swimmers to take appropriate care and not to swim alone.