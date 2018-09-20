New storm could hit this weekend as Luas disrupted after Ali

Met Éireann is monitoring whether another storm could arrive as soon as this weekend as the aftermath of Storm Ali has disrupted Luas commuters and left tens of thousands without power.

Met Éireann is monitoring whether another storm could arrive as soon as this weekend . “There’s a potential storm that may develop over the weekend,” meteorologist Pat Clarke said. “We’re monitoring it with the British Met Office to see whether it will happen or not. There is a lot of uncertainty about tracks and whether it will develop or not.”

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place today for Status Yellow Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

High winds caused chaos across the transport network on Wednesday, with planes, trains and trams cancelled throughout the afternoon during the orange weather alert. Two people died during the storm which sparked an orange weather alert for 17 counties.

A woman in her 50s, Elvira Ferraii from Switzerland, died after the caravan she was staying in was blown onto a beach near Claddaghduff in Co Galway. A man, aged in his 20s, was injured after a tree fell on them in the Slieve Gullion forest park area of Newry. He was working on behalf of public utility Northern Ireland Water .

Power restored

Power has been restored to the majority of homes and businesses who lost electricity during Storm Ali yesterday.

There are still some 39,000 homes, farms and businesses without power on Thursday morning, and ESB Networks said they expect to restore outages to all customers over the course of the day.

Over 186,000 customers lost power during the height of the storm yesterday, but repair crews restored outages to nearly 150,000 customers by Thursday morning.

The counties worst affected by power outages were Sligo, Galway, Longford, Westmeath, Cavan and Louth.

ESB Networks warned there were 1,600 faults across the power network, with extensive damage leading to low hanging or fallen electricity wires nationwide.

“We expect the majority of the 39,000 customers without power this morning will have their supply restored today,” a spokeswoman said.

“All available resources from ESB Networks are deployed to carry out repairs to the network and restore power,” she said. Crews from areas less impacted by the storm were being redeployed to badly hit areas.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) Networks said by Thursday morning there were 9,500 homes and premises without power.

Crews from the Northern Irish utility were working to restore electricity to over 80,000 properties that were impacted by the storm.

Emergency crews were still working to repair hundreds of faults across the power network.

Luas cables

A large portion of the Luas Green Line was closed after gales knocked down trees and tore down power cables close to the Beechwood station. The problems were made significantly worse because electric cables became entangled in a tram and could not be simply reattached by maintenance crews.

The fallen power lines were pulled by the tram for a period of time until it came to a stop. Repair crews have been working to fix the problem since early Wednesday afternoon, and worked through the night.

The scale of the damage to the section of the line will not be known until maintenance crews update management this afternoon.

A Luas spokeswoman said the incident had occurred between the Beechwood and Ranelagh stops and had affected 10 trams that were in the area at the time.

Services on Thursday will operate between Brides Glen and Cowper and between Dawson and Broombridge with no servcie between the Cowper and Dawson stops. Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus services during the service stoppage, the tram operator said in a statement.

It said it would give a detailed update at 12.45pm on the restoration of a full Green Line service.

“Maintenance are on site and working on the overhead power lines which were significantly damaged yesterday due to Storm Ali in the Charlemont - Beechwood areas of the Line,” it said.

The Luas operator said as this morning’s service was reduced, commuters travelling northwards should take buses from Balally and Dundrum

All Red Line services are operating normally. Bus information can be found here.

Violent storm force 11 winds caused major disruption in coastal regions with gusts of 143km/h recorded at Mace Head in Co Galway, while, in Co Mayo, gusts of 124km/h were recorded at Newport, and 120km/h in Claremorris.

Preparedness

Some Government sources suggested the level of preparedness for the storm was less than that for last year’s Storm Ophelia and other extreme weather events past.

This was rejected out of hand by a spokesman for Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy, who said the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management had been fully aware of this since last week, had been monitoring the evolving situation with Met Éireann and keeping the Minister informed.

It was pointed out that its severe weather team met on Tuesday and had issued an Orange warning for 17 counties, in effect from 5am on Wednesday until 1pm.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group was not convened because of the short duration of the event, a spokesman for Mr Murphy said.

Mr Clarke said the storm was tracking between Scotland and Norway on Wednesday night, and was “well out of the way now”.

“It did pack a punch, but story going forward is that winds will moderate and become very light in fact,” he said. Thursday is to be a wet day, while Mr Clarke described the weather for the next three or four days as “very disturbed”.