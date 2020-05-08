New rules on re-opening workplaces in face of Covid-19 include ban on handshakes

Ireland’s workplaces will change beyond recognition as Covid-19 restrictions ease, under an agreement reached between the Government, employers and trade unions

Handshakes will be banned. Temperature testing will be carried out in line with public health advice. Workers will not be allowed to share pens, bottles or cups.

Vulnerable at-risk workers must be “preferentially supported” to maintain physical distancing, and where possible, be supported by their employers to work from home.

Workers will be organised into small teams that consistently work and take breaks together and must limit interactions with other colleagues, while all staff should be encouraged to stay working from home.

Workers will have to sign a form three days before a return to their workplace to certify “to the best of their knowledge” they do not have Covid-19 symptoms, that they are not self-isolating, or waiting for test results.

News Digests Stay on top of the latest news SIGN UP HERE

The new rules will be monitored by the Health and Safety Authority, which will have powers to overturn poor behaviours, or even to close premises that are not complying.

Social distancing rules will have to be rigidly enforced, including a ban on all except essential face-to-face meetings. Employers should set up one-way systems for staff entering and leaving buildings. Business travel is discouraged.

Canteens must close unless social distancing can be obeyed. If they can comply, then they should be opened for longer and meal breaks should be staggered to ensure queues are avoided. Cash payments are discouraged.

Where keeping people two metres apart is not possible, such as production lines, alternative measures should be put in place, such as plastic sneeze guards, or by maintaining “at least a distance of one metre”.

Each workplace should have at least one worker representative charged with ensuring that Covid-19 measures are adhered to strictly. Employers must identify an isolation area to deal with suspected Covid cases found at work.

Meanwhile, workers sharing accommodation as part of their duties must be housed in groups “that are as small as is reasonably practicable and consist of individuals who also work together”. Each team should have their own washrooms, kitchens and communal rooms to avoid other shifts using them, and to avoid “the necessity to clean between occupancy by different teams”. Workers should sleep in single-bed rooms, while suspected infected individuals must be isolated at the earliest possible opportunity, according to the protocol seen by The Irish Times.

The protocol also maintains that employers must provide personal protective equipment and protective clothing to workers in accordance with identified Covid-19 exposure risks and in line with public health advice.

It also says that employers should eliminate physical interaction between workers and customers as much as is reasonably practicable through revised working arrangements such as by means of online or phone orders, contactless delivery or managed entry.