New pub closing time of 11pm announced in Northern Ireland

A new pub closing time of 11pm in Northern Ireland was announced in the Northern Assembly by First Minister Arlene Foster on Tuesday morning.

The 11pm curfew for Northern Ireland bars and restaurants comes into effect from midnight on Wednesday night.

No alcohol or food will be served after 10.30 pm said Ms Foster, allowing customers 30 minutes drinking and eating-up time.

There had been concern in the Northern hospitality sector that the changed closing time to help deal with the rise in Covid-19 cases might be brought in line with the 10pm shutdown imposed in Britain.

There was an additional worry that in Border areas, a 10pm closing time would give an advantage to pubs in the South where bars and restaurants close at 11.30 pm.

Ms Foster told the Assembly the Executive decided on last orders of 10.30pm and closing time of 11pm.

She said the decision was taken in the context of the rise in the incidence of coronavirus cases. She referred to how in the past seven days there 1,513 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the North taking the total to 10,949, and how the death toll now stood at 578.

She also referred to how there are now 51 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals with six of them being treated in intensive care units.

Ms Foster said the Covid-19 restrictions in the North were a “necessary and proportionate approach to address the increase in the number of Covid cases that we have witnessed since early July”.

“The intention behind the early closing time is that socialising later in the evening is considered to increase the risk of the virus spreading,” she said.

“There will be no exceptions to this so weddings and other important social events will also be required to comply,” added Ms Foster.