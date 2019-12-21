New pictures show light-filled Newgrange ahead of winter solstice

Ireland’s shortest day of the year will not fall on December 21st this year.

December 21st is often considered to be the shortest day of the year and usually the date of winter solstice celebrations. However, the exact date of the shortest day in this part of the world varies every year.

The winter solstice is an astronomical event which marks the shortest day and the longest night of the year.

At Newgrange the dawn sun’s rays shine through a deliberately built roof box above the entrance to the passage tomb and over the course of approximately 15 minutes the beam of light gradually work its way up the floor of the passage to light the burial chamber.

New images of light entering the Neolithic Passage Tomb at Newgrange have been captured by John Lalor, National Monuments Service (NMS) senior photographer.

He took some of the images over three mornings leading up to the December 21st.

