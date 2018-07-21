A new opinion poll shows a drop in support for Fianna Fáil.

The party has fallen three points to 21 per cent, its lowest rating in two years in the Behaviour and Attitudes survey for The Sunday Times.

The poll has a margin of error of 3 per cent.

There has been a rise in support for Fine Gael, which is up three points to 34%, according to the poll.

Meanwhile, the poll also records a drop in support for Sinn Féin, which is down two points to 22%.

Independents are up one point to 10%, while there is a one point increase for the Independent Alliance to bring it to 4%.

Labour is down one point to 3% while the Greens remain unchanged on 2%.

Solidarity/People Before Profit is down one to 1%, while the Social Democrats are unchanged and also on 1%.

The poll was conducted in a series of face-to-face interviews with voters over 12 days, concluding last Tuesday.