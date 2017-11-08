New memorial marking IRA Enniskillen bombing unveiled in the town

Survivors and bereaved relatives of the Enniskillen Remembrance Day bombing 30 years ago gathered in the town on Wednesday for the unveiling and dedication of a memorial.

Twelve people died and 63 were injured when the IRA bombed Enniskillen town centre on this calendar date 30 years ago.

Hundreds assembled at the town’s war memorial on Wednesday. The names of those who died in 1987 are inscribed on a new monument in alphabetical order.

The dedication reads: “The memorial is dedicated in loving memory to the 12 innocent civilians murdered by the IRA & in recognition of the scores of innocent civilians injured on Remembrance Sunday 8th November 1987”.

Those who died on this date 30 years ago were William Mullan (72) and his wife Agnes (70); Kitchener Johnston and his wife Jessie, both aged 70; Wesley Armstrong (62) and his wife Bertha (53); Marie Wilson (20); Johnny Megaw (68); Samuel Gault (49); Edward Armstrong (52); and Georgina Quinton (72).

Local headmaster Ronnie Hill’s name is also on the monument. He was badly injured in the explosion and lay in a coma for 13 years cared for by his wife Noreen before he too died.

There is a red poppy on the top of the memorial and at its base it reads, “Lest we forget.”

The service began with a welcome, introduction and scripture reading by the Reverend David Cupples who was a young Presbyterian Minister in Enniskillen on the day of the bombing.

There were hymns and prayers and recitation of the poem, Remembrance Day, written by Anna Dixon in the aftermath of the bombing. It was recited by Sharon Harrington Gault, daughter-in-law of victim Samuel Gault.

Mrs Dixon, who was also caught up in the blast, was joined at the service by her husband Jim, who suffered very severe injuries in the attack.

Jessica Murray, great-granddaughter of Wesley and Bertha Armstrong sang Nearer My God To Thee. The memorial was unveiled by Viscount Brookeborough, the Lord Lieutenant for Co Fermanagh.

A bugler from the Royal Irish Regiment (RIR) played The Last Post after which two minutes silence was observed. The bugler then played Reveille.

The names of the twelve who died were then read by Church of Ireland Minister John Stewart. After the names were read there was the tolling of twelve bells.

A piper also from the RIR second battalion played the lament, Flowers of the Forest, while family members and dignitaries laid wreaths at the memorial.

The service concluded with the Lord’s Prayer, the singing of Abide With Me, a benediction and the playing of the British national anthem by the Ballyreagh Silver Band.

The organisers of the Enniskillen Memorial Project said the monument would “serve as a daily reminder to current and future generations of the suffering caused as a result of the Troubles in Northern Ireland and a source of acknowledgment and recognition to all who have experienced loss and continue to suffer”.

Among the many politicians invited to the service were Northern Secretary James Brokenshire, DUP leader Arlene Foster, Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann, SDLP Assembly member Daniel McCrossan and Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry.