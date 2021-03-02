New HSE plan aims to keep patients out of hospitals and cut numbers in residential care

The health service will seek to keep patients out of hospitals in the years ahead and reduce the numbers of older people in residential care as part of a new “home first” approach.

The policy is set out in a new three-year corporate plan for the HSE, published on Tuesday, which also says it will deliver significant reductions in scheduled care waiting times. It says it will work to increase capacity by implementing elective-only care centres, purchasing additional capacity from the private sector, funding more hospital beds and using resources more effectively

The plan also seeks to accelerate the digitisation of health services to improve accessand drive value for money.

As part of six overall objectives the plan aims to manage the Covid-19 pandemic while delivering healthcare safety to the public. It says the HSE will “based on risk and clinical need, retain capacity for potential surges in order to meet patient care needs”.

The plan also envisages boosting primary and community services and reducing the need for people to attend hospital.

“We will establish 96 community healthcare networks and 32 community specialist teams for older people and chronic disease supporting our 26 hospitals ensuring integrated care is provided locally at the appropriate level of complexity.”

“We will expand community diagnostics to improve access for general practice and community specialist teams.”

The plan says the HSE will implement an agreement reached with family doctors in 2019 which will provide for a structured programme of chronic disease management in the community for about 430,000 people with medical cards and GP visit cards.

The plan also says “we must reduce the number of older people in residential care settings by providing services to people as close to home as possible which will allow our ageing population to maintain their independence and live well in the community”.

The new plan says the HSE will deliver significant reductions in scheduled care waiting times. It says it will aim to make “significant progress towards achieving waiting times outlined within the Sláintecare report; 10 weeks for a new outpatient appointment, 12 weeks for an appointment for a procedure, and 10 days for diagnostics”.

“We will work to increase capacity by implementing elective-only care centres, purchasing additional capacity from the private sector, funding more hospital beds and using resources more effectively.”

“We will establish dedicated teams at national, regional and hospital levels, to support the effective planning and delivery of the scheduled care reform.”

The plan says the HSE will progress the implementation of the new policy on mental health. It says it will prioritise “child and adolescent early intervention, and enhancing early interventions for adult mental health services”.

The plan says the HSE will “work to re-imagine disability services, to be the most responsive, person-centred model achievable with greater flexibility and choice for the service user”.

“We will provide increased services to meet demographic need identified in the disability capacity review in the context of sector reform, focusing on:

*Significant increases in personal assistant and home support hours.

*Increased and improved day services and the implementation of a refreshed and responsive New Directions policy, seeking to ensure access to appropriate and innovative developmental services and social activities.

*More appropriate residential services with a focus on community-based and supported housing options.”

The plan says at present the health service “continues to be held back with inefficient, and often paper based patient interactions, with patient presence required due to the lack of tools rather than the patient need”.

“Implementing technology and eHealth solutions and accelerating the digitisation of our health service will support a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.”

The corporate plan also says that new ways of working that were demonstrated during the response to Covid-19 need to be maintained.