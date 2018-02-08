New extra-long Luas blocks yellow box at O’Connell Bridge

It was not a great start to the second day of operations of Dublin’s new 55-metre Luas as the tram stopped on O’Connell Bridge this morning, its rear protruding across the south quays, in exactly the way operators said it wouldn’t.

Earlier the capacity-packed tram has been delayed for 10 minutes at Milltown stop due to a medical emergency on a tram ahead.

It had glided through the problematic College Green area from lower Grafton Street past the front of Trinity College and on to Westmoreland Street without stopping - only to come a cropper at traffic lights, first at the junction of Westmoreland Street and the Quays and minutes later at the northern end of O’Connell Bridge.

The final 10 metres of the tram stretched, unmoving across the yellow box on one of the city’s busiest focal points.

Luas number 5027, a 55-metre tram, photographed on O’Connell Bridge on Thursday morning. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons.

In fairness to the Luas operator, the 55-metre tram did move again in about two minutes, and before the lights changed for waiting traffic at the south quays. Nor did problems arise on the way back across the 48 metre Rosie Hackett Bridge. Approaching the Rosie Hackett Bridge the tram slipped effortlessly from Marlborough Street across Eden and Burgh quays and on to Hawkins Street without stopping. The Rosie Hackett bridge also being of a shorter span than the new Luas could potentially result in problems on the north quays.

But it was O’Connell Street where all the interest lay. Reporters and camera crews, denied advance information of Wednesday’s first commercial run were determined to test the theory that the Luas would glide through the O’Connell Street junction without stopping on the bridge.

Photographers and news cameras mingled with pedestrians who had left the pavement to find the best way around the tail of the tram.

Earlier camera crews had also been in place along the route to record the progress of the tram which had left Bride’s Glen at 7.47am. By Glencairn passengers were standing in the aisle and at the Sandyford depot some passengers left the tram to get a seat on another one parked nearby and ready to go into service.

Typically the trams at Sandyford would be introduced just a few minutes behind the ones coming from Bride’s Glen. Unfortunately on Thursday morning the real time information displays were not working at many stops after Sandyford.

But the crowds of potential passengers - four deep at Balally – appeared willing to wait for the next tram and many people stepped back as soon as they saw packed-to capacity, 55-metre tram arrive. Again at Dundrum and Windy Arbour people stepped back, checked their watches and looked resigned.

But at Milltown the driver announced a medical emergency at Harcourt Street and the tram stopped for a total of 10 minutes as the crowds built up outside the windows, few if anyone trying to muscle aboard.

Passengers in the stationary carriages balefully eye-balled those on the platform who balefully eyeballed them back. Occasionally a person could be seen running towards the tram from surrounding roads.

The tram pulled into Dawson Street at 8.47am, exactly one hour after leaving Bride’s Glen, and ultimately made the Parnell stop at 9am. It had taken one hour and 13 minutes to travel from Bride’s Glen, albeit 10 minutes were used up in the delay.